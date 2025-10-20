Aluminum Shortage Forces Jeep Wagoneer Production Pause

The disruption caused by a fire at a major aluminum supplier’s plant is affecting carmakers, and not just Ford.

The September 16 fire severely damaged the Novelis plant in Oswego, New York, forcing a complete halt to production until the first quarter of 2026. Novelis is one of the main aluminum suppliers in North America; its biggest client is Ford, but Stellantis also uses the supplier’s metal for several of its models.

| Photo: Jeep

Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer on pause for three weeks

Due to a lack of sufficient raw materials, Stellantis is idling its Warren Truck plant in Michigan for three weeks. That facility produces the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, two large SUVs of which the automaker sold 34,672 units in the U.S. between January and September 2025.

Production is scheduled to resume during the week of November 3, according to the preliminary timeline. In the meantime, the automaker is redirecting what materials it does have to the production of the Ram 1500, a much more profitable and popular model, with 143,264 sales in the U.S. during the same period.

Ford remains the hardest hit

At Ford, the consequences are more significant. The halt in aluminum production at Oswego has already led to a 55-percent reduction in the F-150 production rate at Ford’s Dearborn plant, which is now assembling only 530 trucks per day until the end of October. The electric F-150 Lightning version is also on pause.

Ram 1500 | Photo: Ram

Stellantis less exposed, but still vulnerable

The Ram 1500 contains less aluminum than the F-150, which reduces Stellantis's vulnerability to this shortage. For now, no impact is expected on the truck's production, but the situation could change depending on how long it takes to restart the Novelis plant.

Both automakers may have to turn to imported aluminum, which is subject to a 50-percent customs tariff imposed earlier this year by the Trump administration.

Repercussions in the industry

As is often the case in the automotive industry, a supply problem at a single supplier can disrupt the entire ecosystem. Companies that supply other parts for the F-150 or Wagoneer could also be forced to slow down or suspend their production if the automakers' assembly lines do not quickly return to normal.