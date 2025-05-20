Associations between cinema and automobiles are nothing new. Many vehicles have become legendary with an appearance on the big screen. Think of James Bond's Aston Martin DB5, the Pontiac Trans Am from Smokey and the Bandit, or the Mini Coopers in The Italian Job films (1969 and 2003 versions).

For the next installment in the Mission: Impossible film series (titled The Final Reckoning), the Jeep Wrangler takes centre stage alongside Tom Cruise.

The partnership with Paramount is the first of its kind for Jeep. The company promises spectacular action scenes showcasing a 4xe (plug-in hybrid) version of the Wrangler.

Co-starring alongside the Wrangler, the pickup truck version of the model, the Jeep Gladiator.

Lucy McLellan, global head of marketing at Jeep, sums up the adventure as follows: “Summer rhymes as much with the feeling of open-air driving in a Jeep as with the anticipation of seeing the next Mission: Impossible movie in theaters.”

|

A bold nod to a cult scene

The advertising campaign includes a 30-second tv spot titled "Top-Down Inspection," in which a couple explores a 2025 Wrangler Rubicon X at a dealership. Suddenly, the two customers find themselves suspended by cables above the vehicle, a direct nod to the famous infiltration scene seen in the first Mission: Impossible movie.

The ad also features exclusive sequences from the movie that highlight the Wrangler’s dynamic qualities.

The campaign, which extends to television, digital platforms and social media, targets a wide audience by partnering with major league baseball (MLB), NBA and WNBA (women's basketball), PGA (golf), and even the NBA draft sporting events. Jeep is thus taking the opportunity to strengthen its presence among fans of thrills and vehicles capable of tackling anything.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, is releasing in theatres next week.