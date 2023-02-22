Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Jeep Adds Two Options to its Wrangler... Thanks to the Ford Bronco

The arrival of the Ford Bronco is compelling Jeep to improve its offering

•    Jeep has announced the addition of two options to its Wrangler catalog.

•    The two new elements are, as it happens, already offered with the Ford Bronco.

•    The washable floor, as well as the vinyl seats that can also be washed with a water jet, can be installed at the factory.

Until recently, the Jeep Wrangler was lord and master of the category of SUVs with true off-road capabilities. In fact, no other model from a mass-market manufacturer offered a true alternative. 

Jeep could do whatever it wanted. Still, it offered a lot in the way of options and customization, so the Wrangler lineup was interesting and quite complete. 

However, with the arrival of the Ford Bronco in the industry, a direct rival to the Wrangler, it was clear that Jeep was going to react with some adjustments. We've seen examples of this in the past, including the possible grafting of the company's 392-cu in V8 under the hood of the Unlimited Rubicon 392 variant.

Now, Jeep has announced that two factory-installable options have just been added to the offering, items that are already available with the Ford Bronco.  

Jeep - Washable floor covering
Photo: Jeep
Jeep - Washable floor covering
Jeep - Washable floor covering, fig. 2
Photo: Jeep
Jeep - Washable floor covering, fig. 2

The first is a floor that can be easily washed with water jets. It can be substituted for traditional carpets. Secondly, we are talking about durable vinyl seats that can also be cleaned with the garden hose for an easy refurbishment.

The floor system features a multi-layer construction. According to Jeep, this approach adds additional thermal protection and soundproofing. The floor also features integrated channels that align with the Wrangler's original floor drains. The option is advertised at $1,245 CAD when installed at the factory.

Jeep - Washabnle seat upholstery
Photo: Jeep
Jeep - Washabnle seat upholstery

As for the vinyl seats, they were developed by Katzkin. They are expected to provide protection against normal wear and tear, as well as being able to withstand extreme conditions such as scratches, fading and mildew. They are also water resistant, which means they can be cleaned with a garden hose. The seats cost $2,195 CAD when installed at the factory.

Both options are now part of the company's JPP (Jeep Performance Parts) catalog. Mark Bosanac, Mopar's senior vice president of service, parts and customer care for North America, had this to say about the two additions: 

“Our Jeep Performance Parts team at Mopar is consistently designing innovative features for the iconic Jeep Wrangler,” said Mark Bosanac, North America senior vice president, Mopar service, parts and customer care. “With our growing portfolio of quality-tested, factory-backed performance parts and accessories, our customers win with new options to upgrade and personalize their vehicles.”

If the Ford Bronco didn't exist, these two additional options wouldn't have appeared in the catalog. In the end, it's consumers who benefit from more choices and a more varied offering.

