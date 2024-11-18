• Jeep is reportedly working on a new removable roof for its next Wrangler, one that can be stowed inside the vehicle.

For a long time, the Jeep Wrangler was the only one of its kind in the industry. Since the arrival of the Ford Bronco in 2020, Jeep now finally has a real competitor in the rugged true SUV segment.

While the Wrangler continues to be popular, the Ford Bronco has shuffled the deck with a number of innovations that the Wrangler lacks. It's not surprising to see Jeep fight back with some of their own.

Take for example the model's removable roof. The company is reportedly working on a new retractable roof system, one that be stowed inside the model - as is the case with Ford's Bronco.

Currently, Wrangler owners who want to drive without a roof have to leave it at home. The new roof panel would be divided into several sections and feature more supports.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler, roof off | Photo: Jeep

News of the new system came about via patent application published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on October 31st. The first application had been filed by Jeep on April 27, 2023, which shows that the manufacturer is keen to find a solution to make use of the removable roof easier.

Not everything that goes through the USPTO ends up on production models, but in this case, we can guess that it will. However, it would be surprising to see this happen with the current-generation model, since the changes require design modifications. We know that a new generation of the model is in development, and it’s most likely with it that the new system will be introduced.

The current generation was introduced in 2018, with a major update in 2024. The next generation is scheduled for 2028.

However, with all the financial troubles Stellantis is currently beset with, that schedule may not hold. terms of financial situation is fragile, we have to put a damper on everything. The next model is set to exclusively electric. That might come first, ahead of other new innovations.