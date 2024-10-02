Ford boss Jim Farley has taken a page from Toyota's instruction manual of a few years ago, and declared that the company he heads is going to stop producing boring models and concentrate on vehicles that arouse sensations.

A few years ago, Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda had said essentially the same thing. The Japanese automaker would stop producing boring vehicles.

Specifically, CEO Farley says the company will abandon traditional sedans like the Fiesta, Focus and Mondeo, which are still offered on the European market, to concentrate on producing vehicles that capture the public's imagination.

Jim Farley's vision of moving away from dull models to ones with strong personalities marks a radical shift in Ford's strategy.

What's a little ironic is that in Europe, people are questioning whether the decision to abandon cars is the right one, much as critics here did when the company decided to stop offering cars, with the exception of the Mustang.

Ford Ranger Raptor | Photo: Ford

In fact, Ford wants to build on its strong brand names - Bronco, Mustang and Raptor. The vehicles that bear them, according to Farley, give the company the confidence to take on high-end brands like Porsche. They also resonate with the public.

While he admits that cars like the Fiesta and Focus are appreciated by many customers, Farley says the return on investment from these models is not as high as expected, or as profitable as the commercial division can be. Ford's new philosophy is clear: invest only in vehicles capable of standing out and establishing a strong brand presence.

And what's next for Ford?

Beyond that, we can expect electric SUVs and the rebirth of names that have marked the company's history.

These comments come on the heels of a visit to Europe by Jim Farley. Ford's offerings there differ from those in North America. Nevertheless, a change in philosophy of this magnitude is bound to have repercussions on what is ultimately offered around the world, including North America.

We'll have to wait and see what decisions the company makes regarding the arrival of new models, but one thing is certain: Ford will have to produce vehicles that well-constructed and reliable. That has clearly not been the case in recent years. The company has led the industry for the number of recalls annually in North America for some years now.