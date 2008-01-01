Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

A Different Vetting Process: Joe Biden shows off his ‘67 Chevy Corvette

Even more than it already has, the upcoming U.S. presidential election is going to dominate the news south of the border, and beyond. Voters are going to be asked whether they want another four years of the Trump Administration, or prefer former Democrat VP Joe Biden.

We’re not here to talk politics, of course; our job is to talk cars! But this week, there’s a meeting of the two worlds as candidate Biden posted a video on his Twitter account that co-stars the presidential candidate and his 1967 Chevrolet Corvette.

As expected, there’s a political message behind the video, specifically that the American automotive industry’s future requires embracing electric mobility. But along the way, we learn that Biden Senior was a skilled pilot, and that Joes Biden, despite his 78 years of age, still loves to drive his beloved classic car.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Joe Biden and his 1967 Chevrolet Corvette
Photo: Twitter (Joe Biden)
Joe Biden and his 1967 Chevrolet Corvette

A stroke of genius, this video, as it gives the politician a valuable human dimension that is perhaps in short supply in American politics these days.

It also gives lovers of classic cars another chance to gawk over a magnificent old piece of designing genius. And in case you’re wondering, President Donald Trump also owns several cars. He’s been spotted at the wheel of a Lamborghini Diablo, as well as a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren.

Not that we should expect to see driving around in one of his cars these days, what with a pandemic and the election and a lot of golf games to manage.

Joe Biden's 1967 Chevrolet Corvette
Photo: Twitter (Joe Biden)
Joe Biden's 1967 Chevrolet Corvette
Joe Biden's 1967 Chevrolet Corvette, badging
Photo: Twitter (Joe Biden)
Joe Biden's 1967 Chevrolet Corvette, badging
Joe Biden's 1967 Chevrolet Corvette, rear
Photo: Twitter (Joe Biden)
Joe Biden's 1967 Chevrolet Corvette, rear

You May Also Like

The 2020 Corvette That Fell Off a Lift at a Dealer Is Now for Sale

The 2020 Corvette That Fell Off a Lift at a Dealer Is Now...

The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette that was damaged when it fell off a lift at a Florida dealer is now for sale. Interested in a hard-to-find but no longer impeccab...

It happened on January 17th: Corvette concept debuts at 1953 GM Autorama

It happened on January 17th: Corvette concept debuts at 1...

Sixty years ago on this date, the Chevrolet Corvette made its debut as a concept vehicle at the 1953 General Motors Autorama in New York City. It was such a ...

2014 Chevrolet Corvette: Stingray is back!

2014 Chevrolet Corvette: Stingray is back!

The highly anticipated world debut of the all-new 2014 Chevrolet Corvette finally took place last night and, in a nod to the second-generation model, marked ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2020 Honda Pilot
Honda Canada Recalls 53,770 Vehicles, Up to 4...
Article
2019 Ford Fusion Energi
The Last Ford Fusion Has Come Off the Assembl...
Article
Hyundai Veloster N
Hyundai Canada Pulls Veloster for 2021, but K...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Quebecer Racks Up One Million Km in 2008 Hyundai Elantra
Quebecer Racks Up One Million...
Video
You Could Win a Pontiac Trans Am Autographed by Burt Reynolds
You Could Win a Pontiac Trans...
Video
The 2020 Cadillac XT6: 10 Things Worth Knowing
The 2020 Cadillac XT6: 10 Thi...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 