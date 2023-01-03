• Stunt driver and YouTube star Ken Block has died in a snowmobile accident.

• While riding on a trail, his snowmobile flipped coming down a slope and landed on top of him.

• Ken Block was 55 years old.

In the automotive world, especially in the world of stunt driving and exploits at the wheel, Ken Block's name is legendary. Sadly, the American driver's life came to a tragic end on Monday, January 2, when he died in a snowmobile accident.

Founder of the automotive cultural phenomenon Hoonigan, as well as the DC Shoes company, Ken Block was 55 years old. He is survived by his wife Lucy Block and their daughter Lia Block.

His death was announced on the social media account of Hoonigans, the name of the rally team he founded.

“It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” the group's Instagram post said.

It added that “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

The Wasatch County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident near Woodland, Utah, around 2 p.m. on Monday. It explained that he was riding in the Mill Hollow area when his snowmobile flipped over on a steep hill and landed on top of him. He reportedly died at the scene.

“Mr Block was riding with a group but was alone when the accident occurred. The State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death,” the sheriff's office said.

Sad news to start 2023.