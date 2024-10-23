One Road Accident, Two Bugatti Chirons

It's rare to see a Bugatti Chiron on the road, let alone two. Imagine the odds of them colliding. We're probably more likely to win the lottery.

Yet that's what happened on a road in Morocco. The owners of the two vehicles will be facing some stern questions – they alone were responsible for the accident, which also sent a truck tumbling head over heels into the ditch.

Perhaps the craziest part? There was a third Chiron right behind them, that narrowly avoided the crash as well!

Three Bugattis, one two-lane road

A video posted on YouTube actually shows three Bugatti Chiron overtaking slower vehicles on a two-lane road. The Chirons get held up behind a heavy truck, waiting for oncoming traffic to clear so they can pass. Once it does, the second Chiron moves to overtake both the Bugatti in front of it and the truck. But the first Bugatti also pulls out to overtake the truck, causing the second Bugatti to collide with it and send it straight into the truck. Bedlam ensues as all parties lose control, one Chiron veering off the road on the left, the truck veering to the right and overturning in a field.

The Moroccan news website Tanjaoui.ma posted images of the aftermath; it made no mention of any injuries in the crash. The images show serious damage to the ditched Chiron’s front end. We can imagine that the bill for repairs will be high. No word on the state of the other Chiron involved. And we can only imagine the state of mind of the third Bugatti’s driver, who saw this explode in front of them but escaped unscathed.

Responsible driving is essential when operating any kind of vehicle, of course. In this case, we can determine that both drivers made reckless manoeuvres, and it makes the news because we’re talking about two multi-million-dollar supercars. But this kind of accident happens every day with more ordinary vehicles. And as the video shows once again, on the road, in big, heavy, fast chunks of metal, things can go from normal to disastrous in a matter of seconds.