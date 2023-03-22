Kia Presents the EV5 Electric Concept

Kia EV5 concept - Profile Photo: Kia

• Kia has shown images of the EV5 concept, a preview of a new electric SUV expected to debut in China this year.

• The EV5 should then be offered here, according to reports.

• The SUV is styled after the larger EV9 recently presented by Kia.

Not long after it presented the production version of its EV9 electric SUV, Kia has shown images of a scaled-down version of the model. Unveiled as a concept, the EV5 foreshadows a production model that will further grow the brand’s roster of EVs.

Unsurprisingly, this new concept borrows much of the styling of the larger EV9, which should make most folks happy since reaction to that EV has been positive. The production version of the EV5 should hit the market in China later this year. No plans have been announced for North America, but there are reports Kia plans to bring it here before too long.

Kia EV5 concept - Three-quarters rear Photo: Kia

One aspect we’re anxious to learn about the EV5 concept is its dimensions. Yes, it's smaller than the EV9, but how much smaller? We don't know the technical details either, but with electrification, it's easier to extrapolate, since all models can use the same foundations and powertrain elements more easily.

The EV5 is thus conceived on the same E-GMP (Global-Electric Modular Platform) structure as the brand's other electric models. That platform offers an 800-volt configuration and is highly modular to accommodate different motor configurations and propulsion modes.

Kia EV5 concept - Steering Wheel, dashboard Photo: Kia

Kia EV5 concept - Interior Photo: Kia

On board, what was presented is very conceptual. We can expect some modifications with the production version. We'll have to see what gets retained and what doesn’t.

We'll get back to you with more information on this model when it's officially presented in China, and then when it's confirmed to be coming to North America, if that happens.

Kia EV5 concept - Seating Photo: Kia

Kia EV5 concept - Trunk Photo: Kia