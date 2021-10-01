Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Kia Again Teases EV9 Ahead of LA Reveal Next Week

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Kia has officially teased the EV9 all-electric SUV concept it officially… pre-teased just days ago. The model will get an actual reveal next week at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Sporting what Kia describes as an “ultramodern exterior design”, the EV9 looks, if you squint a little, like a modified version of the Telluride. An all-electric counterpart, you might say. Certainly the basic shape is roughly the same, and while we don’t know the exact dimensions of the new SUV, it’s clearly in the “large” category and will almost certainly offer three rows of seats.

One thing it isn’t is a twin of the already-unveiled EV6, a much sleeker, sportier-looking crossover. The EV9 is proudly boxy, what with its long, flat roofline and vertical snout. We can’t help but wonder what effect the relatively un-aerodynamic silhouette will have on range. We’ll see…

We also note defined lines running from the fenders to the A and B pillars, both horizontally and angled downwards – a common characteristic of recent models produced by both Hyundai and Kia. The front end features a closed grille.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Kia EV9 concept, from above
Photo: Kia
Kia EV9 concept, from above

Otherwise, there are design elements that are typical of design studies – absence of door handles, Jetsons-era steering wheel, outsized wheel arches, massive sunroof, etc. – that may well not survive the transition to a production model.

Kia teased little bits of the inside but not much, so there’s mystery still about what the interior will look like – for that we’ll have to wait for the LA reveal on November 17. We do note the approach appears to be minimalist, with the wide dashboard screen (or screens) absorbing most of the controls.

It’s expected the future EV9 production model will be built on the same E-GMP platform that underpins the Hyundai Group’s other recent all-electric revelations, the EV6 and the Genesis GV60. We’ll know more next week when the model gets under the spotlight at the LA show, which it will do alongside the Hyundai Seven SUV concept, which most observers are reasonably assuming is the future Ioniq 7 we’ve been promised.

Kia EV9 concept, dashboard
Photo: Kia
Kia EV9 concept, dashboard
Kia EV9 concept, steering wheel, central console
Photo: Kia
Kia EV9 concept, steering wheel, central console

You May Also Like

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Review: What’s in a Name?

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Review: What’s in a Name?

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV has been the source of many an argument already regarding the wisdom of using the Mustang name on it. But what’...

Munich 2021: Mercedes-Benz Shows Electric G-Class Concept

Munich 2021: Mercedes-Benz Shows Electric G-Class Concept

Chief among the several presentations made by Mercedes-Benz at the Munich Auto Show on now was a new all-electric concept version of its G-Class model. The a...

Subaru Offers Up Early Glimpse of Its Future Solterra

Subaru Offers Up Early Glimpse of Its Future Solterra

Subaru shares some images of its upcoming Solterra electric SUV. The latter shows us a style that's stuck on the cousin that will be offered by Toyota, but w...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
The 2020 Montreal Auto Show
There Will Be a Montreal Auto Show Next Janua...
Article
Toyota RAV4
Toyota, a Global Climate Change Foot Dragger?
Article
Cadillac Lyriq
Cadillac Is Shrinking its Dealer Network, Lay...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Ford Will Introduce the Next-Gen Ranger on November 24
Ford Will Introduce the Next-...
Video
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4Matic+ Review: Big Performance, Big Comfort
2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 4Mat...
Video
Is This a Miniature Volkswagen Beetle, Or a Giant?
Is This a Miniature Volkswage...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 