Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Kia Is Developing a Range of All-Electric Delivery Vans

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Kia has big plans for electrification, and it's not just the passenger-vehicle sector that's on the Korean manufacturer's radar. It also has ambitions in the commercial delivery vehicle sector as well, and to highlight its plans, the Korean automaker has just shared a couple of images featuring models that it hopes will make it an industry leader in electrified commercial transportation.

The models tie in with a vehicle unveiled last month for the South Korean market. The Niro Plus is a larger, stretched version of the small SUV we know, and it will serve there as a specialized vehicle for taxi and ride-sharing companies.  

The models depicted on the new images should see the light of day starting in 2025, once the dedicated specialty vehicle plant is completed at Kia's Hwaseong production site in South Korea; the future commercial EVs will be assembled there.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Kia's future electric commercial vans
Photo: Kia
Kia's future electric commercial vans

The first of those EVs, codenamed SW for now, will be based on the company's new eS evolutionary platform. It could well be the mid-size model seen in the photo, the one with the headlights shaped like the letter L.

After that, Kia plans to launch a self-driving micro model, as well as larger shuttles and vehicles that can be turned into offices or workshops. The images also show a boxy van, as well as a larger van with headlights featuring a signature that looks like the letter C.

Kia says the plant will initially be capable of producing 100,000 vehicles per year, with the possibility of increasing capacity to 150,000 units.

It isn’t known at this point whether any of these future Kia EVs will make it to North America. While it would be interesting to see how delivery companies here respond to Kia’s coming products, we'll have to see what decisions Kia makes regarding commercialization.

You May Also Like

Leaked Interior Photos of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz Surface Online

Leaked Interior Photos of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz Surface ...

Several “unofficial” images of the interior of the upcoming Volkswagen ID.Buzz have just surfaced online. These reveal some interesting details, not least of...

Volkswagen ID.Buzz Will Make its Official Debut on March 9

Volkswagen ID.Buzz Will Make its Official Debut on March 9

Volkswagen confirms March 9 will be the day it finally reveals the production version of its ID.Buzz all-electric microbus. We can't wait to see it, especial...

Kia Previews Future EV6 Electric SUV

Kia Previews Future EV6 Electric SUV

Kia yesterday unveiled some early teaser images of its future EV6 electric SUV as a preview ahead of the model’s big reveal next week. The EV6 will be assemb...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Mercedes Vision AMG concept
Mercedes Vision AMG Concept: The Electric Fut...
Article
Gear selector of the Kia EV6
Software Issue Leads to Recall of Hyundai Ion...
Article
The Land Rover Defender 130
Land Rover’s Defender 130 Will Be Unveiled on...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan Introduces New Generation of Collision Avoidance Systems
Nissan Introduces New Generat...
Video
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Teased, Will Be Presented This Fall
Ram’s All-Electric Pickup Tea...
Video
Electric Corvette Confirmed, But There Will Be a Hybrid Version First
Electric Corvette Confirmed, ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 