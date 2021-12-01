Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Volkswagen ID.Buzz Will Make its Official Debut on March 9

We've been reporting at regular intervals on the Volkswagen ID.Buzz, the new all-electric version of the company’s iconic Type 2 microbus, for quite some time now. Between the first presentation of the concept in 2017 and today, the model has been teased a few times, and each time it has evolved and lost some of its initial spectacular lines. To the point where we’re a little apprehensive about the official reveal of the production version going off like a wet firecracker.

That reveal now has a date, at least. Volkswagen has announced that the final version of the product, the version that will actually be built and sold to consumers, will be unveiled on March 9, 2022.

The announcement was made on Twitter by Volkswagen president Herbert Diess, who shared a video clip showing a sketch of the model taking shape. Hearteningly, this sketch looks more like the prototype we've seen in years past than the closer-to-production versions spotted in recent months.

The ID.Buzz is being developed on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform, a structure already in use for models like the ID.4 SUV. As a result, there shouldn't be too many surprises in terms of the powertrain. The model will likely be offered with a 201-hp rear engine and rear-wheel drive configuration (like the ID.4), or with an optional two-motor system that delivers all-wheel drive (good for 295 hp). Range is expected to be between 320 and 480 km.

All the details will be revealed in early March for VW’s highly anticipated model. Here’s hoping all those who were so enthusiastic when the concept was first unveiled won’t be disappointed by the final production version with its inevitable design compromises.

Volkswagen ID.Buzz concept
Volkswagen ID.Buzz concept, intérieur
Volkswagen ID.Buzz concept, fig. 2
