Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

A New Logo Coming for Kia?

A few months ago Volkswagen unveiled with great pomp a new logo, though only a very close study of it reveals any differences with the old one. Now we learn that Kia is pondering its own new logo; from the images it has published, we can say in this case the change is more notable. by the

If you analyze it closely enough, in fact, you could deduce that the new design reflects the road traveled by the brand since its beginnings. You see and sense in it a steady, positive evolution.

Offered in red and in black, the graphic, which reimagines the three K-I-A letters, has been registered in South Korea with KIPRIS, the Intellectual Property Rights Information Service. The company is still awaiting approval by the agency and by local officials, but that should only be a formality. The application was actually made by Kia on July 19th of this year.  

Close observers might find the new logo familiar, and that is because the Korean automaker featured it on a recent concept car, the Imagine prototype that was unveiled to the world in Geneva last spring.

We don’t know at this point if Kia intends to use the logo across its entire range of vehicle, or just the electrified products. Only time will tell.

Meantime, we’re free to render our own verdicts on the new design. For you, is it a thumbs up or thumbs down?

You May Also Like

Karim Habib is Kia’s New Head of Design

Karim Habib is Kia’s New Head of Design

Karim Habib is named head of design at Kia Motors after a stint at Infiniti. Born in Lebanon and Montrealer by adoption, the designer is one of the surest ta...

2020 Kia Mohave: an Interior View Provides a Peek at Future Kias’ Insides

2020 Kia Mohave: an Interior View Provides a Peek at Futu...

An interior view of the new 2020 Kia Mohave SUV provides a sneak peek at what future Kia products will look like on the inside. The Mohave is the present-day...

13 New or Revised Models Coming From Hyundai and Kia in 2019

13 New or Revised Models Coming From Hyundai and Kia in 2019

2019 is shaping up to be a very busy year for the Hyundai/Kia group, as the duo plans to debut 13 new or heavily revised models. Two in particular stand out:...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2020 Ford Expedition FX4
A New FX4 Package for the 2020 Ford Expedition
Article
Cadillac Teases its New Curved OLED Dashboard
Article
IIHS to Toughen Criteria for Top Safety Picks...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Crash Test, Misses Out on Top Safety Pick
2020 Ford Explorer Flubs Cras...
Video
Hot 2021 Jaguar F-Type Unveiled… in Full and Miniature Form
Hot 2021 Jaguar F-Type Unveil...
Video
Ford vs Ferrari Film: Original Cars or Replicas?
Ford vs Ferrari Film: Origina...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 