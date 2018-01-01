An electric future for the Kia Stinger?

Is an electric future in the cards for the Kia Stinger? This car with extraordinary qualities and much acclaim to its credit has yet to find a home among consumers, many of whom, as we know, have departed for SUV-land.

Its very future has even been questioned more than once in recent months, even though its arrival on the market is very recent (2018).

That's why electrification may be the way of the future. During an interview conducted by Top Gear with Kia's design director, Karim Habib, we learned that a mid-cycle refresh is planned for the model, but also how the company envisions its future.

In essence, Habib said he hopes that the spirit of the Stinger will be maintained throughout the evolution of the Kia brand, but also acknowledged that as “the technology goes toward EVs and as the world and its appetite for these types of cars changes, the concept probably has to evolve as well.”

Is this an indication that the Stinger might eventually go electrified? It remains to be seen, but we shouldn't be surprised.

Kia has already announced its intention to launch 11 new electric vehicles worldwide by 2025, some of which will be equipped with an 800-volt system for ultra-fast recharging. A platform specifically designed for electric products is to be developed in partnership with Hyundai and will be able to accommodate larger and more powerful models than the Soul EV or Niro EV, Kia's two existing offerings in this field.

This obviously opens the door to the possibility of an electric Stinger or similar sedan. Karim Habib also alluded to the need to retain the car's sporty, sculpted (and affordable) styling, even if the name itself were to disappear from the brand’s catalogue.

It’s clear as well that an electric Stinger would be more capable than the current base model, which is equipped with a 255-hp, 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine. In fact, its performance would probably approach that of the 365 hp offered by the twin-turbo V6. In terms of range, Kia is also working on a battery technology that promises a range of around 500 km.

In the meantime, the Stinger's interior and exterior styling will be modernized, and speculation is that the power of the two available engines will also be revised upwards.