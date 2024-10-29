Kia has lifted the veil on its all-new pickup, the first foray fo the Korean automaker into the segment. We first saw it in the flesh at the Busan Auto Show in South Korea this past spring, but it was in camouflage for that event.

The midsize Kia Tasman will compete directly with models like the Toyota Tacoma and Ford Ranger. Except that, at least initially, it won't be sold in North America.

As Kia celebrates its 80th anniversary, the Tasman marks its entry into the pickup segment with a robust body-on-frame construction.

Three versions available

The Kia Tasman's design is bold, with a square shape reminiscent of the Jeep Gladiator but without its prominent wheel arches. The model is offered in three versions: basic double cab, X-Line and X-Pro, the latter geared towards off-road driving with 11.1-inch ground clearance and 17-inch off-road tires.

The interior of the Tasman is focused on technology, with a wide, panoramic dashboard featuring three screens (12.3, 5.0 and 12.3 inches) that integrate the instrumentation and infotainment system.

The 2025 Kia Tasman, in profile | Photo: Kia

Powertrains of the 2025 Kia Tasman

Under the hood, the Tasman features a 2.5L turbocharged gasoline engine developing 277 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque. This powerplant allows for an acceleration time from 0 to 100 km/h of 8.5 seconds, with a top speed of 185 km/h. In some markets, a diesel engine is available, namely a 2.2L turbo-diesel with 207 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque.

Both engines are mated by default to an 8-speed automatic transmission, although some diesel versions can be had with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The 2025 Kia Tasman X-Pro, three-quarters rear | Photo: Kia

Intriguing off-road and towing capabilities

The Kia Tasman is designed not only for the road, but also for the workplace. With a maximum towing capacity of 7,716 lb, it outweighs the Toyota Tacoma by over 1,200 lb. Rear-wheel drive models can carry up to 2,634 lb in their bed, 800 more than the Tacoma.

The five-foot bed includes a 220-volt power outlet, lighting, storage space and even a sliding load floor for easy transport.

For off-roading, the X-Pro model is equipped with an electronically lockable rear differential and X-Trek mode, plus off-road cruise control. Ground clearance reaches 11.1 inches, while the Tasman can traverse water depths of up to 31.5 inches, numbers that make it competitive in that domain.

The 2025 Kia Tasman, interior | Photo: Kia

An interior focused on comfort and technology

The Kia Tasman is designed to be an equally enjoyable vehicle for daily commutes and adventures. The dashboard is dominated by the infotainment screen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an optional Harman Kardon audio system.

The double cab model offers seating for five passengers, as well as storage space under the rear seats and a reclining backrest for added comfort.

The 2025 Kia Tasman, seats | Photo: Kia

The 2025 Kia Tasman, fold-up seating | Photo: Kia

The Tasman is equipped with a range of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Collision Warning, and Remote Park Assist. Kia's Highways Driving Assist 2 system even adapts assistance functions for towing.

Not for North America

Although the Tasman isn’t planned for the North American market in the immediate future, Kia hasn’t ruled out a future introduction if there is sufficient demand. For the time being, the model will be marketed in regions such as the Middle East, Australia, Africa and Central America.

The 2025 Kia Tasman, front | Photo: Kia

The 2025 Kia Tasman, bed | Photo: Kia