There’s been talk of a new Ram mid-size truck coming to North America for months now, if not years. But now Stellantis’ truck brand has confirmed it is going ahead with it, with production scheduled to start in 2027. We can expect the truck to begin life as a 2028 model.

Jeep confirmed the plan to Motor1 following a report by Automotive News regarding an internal message from COO Antonio Filosa, who spoke of the new model being built at Stellantis’ plant in Belvidere, Illinois. The 2027 target for production, meanwhile came via the UAW (United Auto Workers) union.

Why the UAW? Because Stellantis put that Belvidere plant on pause at the beginning of 2023, a decision that cast doubt on any project there. Uncertainty over the future of the plant almost provoked a strike last year. Now, the UAW has issued a statement that an agreement has been reached regarding the reopening of the Belvidere plant.

It looks like the stars have aligned for the future midsize pickup.

Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis has been clear about wanting such a model for a long time. Well aware that pickup truck prices have soared in recent years, he also knows there’s a dearth of more affordable models are rarer. Until recently, the company offered the Ram Classic as a more affordable option for buyers, but the end of production of that model has taken that away.

Silhouette du futur camion intermédiaire de Ram ? |

As for the details of the new model, we'll have to wait and see what the company has planned. Officially, it hasn’t said much. Will we see a version adapted to our market of the Ram Rampage offered in Brazil? Or will the company produce a new vehicle from the ground up for North America? We shall see.