Land Rover has shared the first images of the all-electric version of its flagship SUV. The Range Rover BEV is currently undergoing tests in extremely cold temperatures in the Arctic Circle.

Overhead view of the electric Land Rover Range Rover | Photo: JLR

From these first images it’s clear the differences between the gas-fed and electric versions are… subtle. Let's say the model’s signature is recognizable from afar. And frankly it would have been unrealistic to expect the company to take a wrecking ball to the design of its SUV, which has long adhered to tradition. That's what its buyers expect from it, whether with a gas engine or an electric powertrain. The Range Rover equipped with a battery will benefit from the same platform as the current variants.

The focus of current testing is the battery and electric drive unit, which have been developed in-house. And the vehicle is being tested in extreme temperatures, ranging from -40 degrees Celsius to 50 degrees Celsius, this time in the Middle East.

Loss of range in winter range is of course an issue in Canada. And with a vehicle promising to be very heavy, it could be quite significant.

The all-new electric Land Rover Range Rover | Photo: JLR

Carbuzz also reports that the electric Range Rover will introduce a new traction control system. This will offer superior grip on ice, snow, and gravel. Specifically, instead of relying on the anti-lock braking system, the SUV will manage wheel slip through individual electronic control units, suggesting a four-motor configuration.

The company has also developed software that allows the cruise control to limit wheel slip without the intervention of the ABS (Anti-Locking System). This software works in conjunction with stability and chassis control systems, improving refinement and traction.

Without wanting to be petty, considering the history of electronic problems that often plague the brand's products, the mere addition of electronics is scary. Time will tell.

For the rest, we’ll know more when the model is officially presented. It could be unveiled later in the year or sometime in 2025.