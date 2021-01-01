Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Lexus Unveils Concepts with Marvel "Eternals" Theme

Lexus has partnered with Marvel Studios to create 10 concepts based on the superheroes of the upcoming Eternals movie. Ahead of the film’s release on Nov. 5, Toyota's luxury brand unveiled the custom vehicles inspired by each Eternal’s armor design, iconography and superpowers.

Starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Kit Harington, among others, Eternals centers on a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have lived on Earth for thousands of years.

The uniquely designed Lexus Eternals vehicles include the GX, LX, LS, IS, RC F, NX and LC500.

The Thena character played by Jolie has many abilities including speed, strength, durability and superhuman regenerative ability. Which makes it a perfect match for the LC 500 coupe, the concept version of which is named Thena x Lexus LC 500.

Thena x Lexus LC 500
Photo: Lexus
Thena x Lexus LC 500
Makkari x Lexus RC F Track Edition
Photo: Lexus
Makkari x Lexus RC F Track Edition

Makkari, the fastest Eternal (played by Lauren Ridloff), logically is the inspiration for the concept edition of the fastest Lexus in the lineup, which takes the name Makkari x Lexus RC F Track Edition. Meanwhile, Salma Hayek plays the role of Ajak, a powerful and authoritative woman. Her character is teamed up with another powerful model, the GX, or rather the Ajak x Lexus GX.

Ajak x Lexus GX
Photo: Lexus
Ajak x Lexus GX

Some Lexus models get more than one special edition, married to different Eternals. Here’s the full list of Lexus concepts associated with the movie’s characters:

Thena x Lexus LC 500
Makkari x Lexus RC F Track Edition
Ajak x Lexus GX
Druig x Lexus GX
Gilgamesh x Lexus LX
Ikaris x Lexus LS
Kingo x Lexus IS
Phastos x Lexus LX
Sersi x Lexus RC F
Sprite x Lexus NX

Each vehicle has a golden glow emanating from the grille and the underside, meant to reflect the energy that the characters share. These superhero cars will be displayed at various media events and parties, including the red-carpet event at the movie’s premiere.

Druig x Lexus GX
Photo: Lexus
Druig x Lexus GX
Gilgamesh x Lexus LX
Photo: Lexus
Gilgamesh x Lexus LX
Ikaris x Lexus LS
Photo: Lexus
Ikaris x Lexus LS
Kingo x Lexus IS
Photo: Lexus
Kingo x Lexus IS
Phastos x Lexus LX
Photo: Lexus
Phastos x Lexus LX
Sersi x Lexus RC F
Photo: Lexus
Sersi x Lexus RC F
Sprite x Lexus NX
Photo: Lexus
Sprite x Lexus NX

