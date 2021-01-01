Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Concept cars

Lexus to Unveil New Signature for Electric Vehicles

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The design of Lexus products, marked by an hourglass-shaped grille, remains somewhat controversial. But while the brand’s signature has its critics, it is one of the most recognizable in the industry. For an automaker, that’s worth its weight in gold.

However, the reality is that the array of electric models on the way have no need for the huge grille and air vents that are part of the current signature. As a result, we can expect the company to introduce a new approach to styling with its EVs.

And, it appears that will happen as soon as this spring. Lexus confirmed it will unveil a concept that will introduce us to the new look that will be common to its EVs. In anticipation of that, the company has teased a first image previewing that look. It shows the rear of the vehicle that shows little other than thin lights and the letters L-E-X-U-S on the trunk. We can also see lines extending towards the ground, forming what appears to be a trapezoidal shape. One clue to its possible use might be found in the LF-30 concept introduced at the Los Angeles Auto Show in 2019.

We don't expect the vehicle shown here to be an evolution of that prototype, but it will certainly borrow a few features from it.

Lexus currently sells an electric version of its UX subcompact SUV (called the UX 300e) elsewhere in the world, but the electrification plan for North America is not yet known. We do know that an SUV is in the works, but the overall strategy remains a little nebulous for now. Stay tuned.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Lexus electric concept, front
Photo: Lexus
Lexus electric concept, front

You May Also Like

New Teaser Image of Audi e-tron GT Ahead of Reveal

New Teaser Image of Audi e-tron GT Ahead of Reveal

Audi has teased its new 2022 Audi e-Tron GT ahead of the electric four-door coupe’s official debut next week. We’d first met the concept version of the model...

Mercedes-Benz Previews Upcoming EQA Electric SUV

Mercedes-Benz Previews Upcoming EQA Electric SUV

Ahead of the big reveal of its electric EQA on Wednesday, Mercedes-Benz previewed the SUV with a teaser image. Hopes are high that the EQA could well make it...

The First Electric Vehicle From Lexus to Debut at Tokyo Motor Show

The First Electric Vehicle From Lexus to Debut at Tokyo M...

Lexus will present its first all-electric vehicle in concept form at the Tokyo Motor Show in October. It will lead to a production model that could debut nex...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Dodge Challenger R/T Scatpack
Days of the V8 Engine Are Numbered, Says Dodge
Article
2021 Nissan Sentra SR manual
2021 Nissan Sentra SR Manual Review: Shifting...
Review
First Accessories for the Ford Bronco Make Ap...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Nissan Lifts a Corner of the Veil Covering the Next-Gen 2022 Pathfinder
Nissan Lifts a Corner of the ...
Video
Nokian Presents its New Hakkapeliitta 10 Tire for Next Winter
Nokian Presents its New Hakka...
Video
2021 Land Rover Defender Review: It’s Baaaack!
2021 Land Rover Defender Revi...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 