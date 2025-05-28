Lexus Reserves LBX Name for North America

• Lexus has reserved the LBX name with U.S. authorities.

Carmakers’ applications to reserve names with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) can be significant, or not at all. It could signal the eventual arrival of a model, or at least that the company is considering something. Reserving a name also prevents another company from grabbing it.

News that the LBX name was recently reserved by Lexus in the U.S. caused some perking up of ears. That was first reported the Justia Trademarks outlet.

The LBX is marketed by Lexus in Europe and other regions. The small SUV is based on the Yaris sold there and inherits its 1.5L 3-cylinder engine, which, in its hybrid configuration, offers 134 hp and 137 lb-ft of torque.

The Lexus LBX (Europe) | Photo: Lexus

If Lexus were to offer the LBX here, it would be very surprising to see it with that specific configuration. However, the LBX Morizo RR variant is equipped with the 1.6L turbo 3-cylinder from the GR variant, an engine that delivers 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. If we were to get a North American LBX model, it might run on that one.

Obviously, we're in the realm of pure speculation, but dreaming costs nothing. Plus consider that at an event held last week in Texas, Toyota showcased models with more character, and even introduced the GR Sport approach, which will add a bit more bite to certain of its models.

No surprise then that the reservation of the LBX name in the U.S. is generating interest. We won't hold our breath, but it would be a pleasant surprise.