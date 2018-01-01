Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Lightning Strikes Car on Manitoba Highway

A few weeks ago, we reported on a exceedingly rare incident: a car getting hit by lightning. That case involved an unfortunate, but parked and empty, Ford Super Duty pickup truck in the U.S.

Now, here we have another pickup truck that has just suffered the same fate, but this time in Manitoba, and this time while being driven on the highway. You can imagine the fear the occupants must have felt upon impact.

The bolt was powerful enough to melt part of the dashboard and start a fire that was brought under control by passersby before firefighters arrived.

Richer Township Deputy Fire Chief David Reith said such an incident was unusual. Initially, responders believed it was a vehicle fire before realizing that it was lightning that had caused the damage.

The incident happened in broad daylight. The good news is that the couple on board were not injured. They, of course, suffered a shock, which is very understandable. Their pickup truck was traveling at about 100 km/h when lightning struck.

 

Damage from the lightning strike on a pickup truck in Manitoba
Photo: Richer Fire Department/Facebook
Damage from the lightning strike on a pickup truck in Manitoba

Daniel Rufiange
Daniel Rufiange
