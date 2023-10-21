Ram Trucks for 85 U of Utah Football Players

It was a gesture that surprised everyone, no one more so than the players themselves: the 85 players on scholarship for the University of Utah football team were each presented with a 2024 Ram 1500 Big Horn truck. An outsized gift, and part of a recent arrangement (NIL) that now allows U.S. college student-athletes to be compensated for the use of their name and likeness.

What is NIL?

For decades, U.S. college athletes were forbidden from gaining financially from marketing the use of their name or likeness, even as the colleges themselves could. Protests regarding this policy have grown, and in June 2021, the NCAA implemented an interim policy on name, image and likeness (NIL), allowing student-athletes to make money from their personal brand.

The Utah initiative involved 85 of the team's scholarship athletes. Behind this unprecedented move is non-profit organization Crimson Collective, associated with the FTW360 firm and the Ken Garff automotive group.

Thr truck offered to each of the 85 football players on scholarship at the University of Utah Photo: Ram

The program

Every football player on scholarship receives a lease on a 2024 Ram 1500 Big Horn. This is one of the largest NIL agreements in the history of college sports. With a total value of $6 million, this initiative reflects a significant investment by sponsors in the lives of student-athletes and the university's football program.

Lease and insurance

The vehicles were leased through the Ken Garff Automotive Group. Leasing and insurance are fully covered, offering players the use of a truck at no financial cost to them.

Community service

These gifts do not come without a quid pro quo. In fact, each athlete receiving a vehicle is required to choose and carry out a community service project in the following year. It's a gesture that shows the benefits of this agreement extend beyond football and the university.

Images of the trucks offered to football players at the University of Utah Photo: YouTube (Fox 13)

Market value

The trucks, which retail for $61,000 USD each, are financed via donations. Each player gets a six-month rental contract for the truck. These contracts are designed to be renewable, provided the player remains eligible and enrolled at the university. The end of a player's eligibility period or transfer decision would terminate his rental contract.

Reactions and implications

The announcement of this program was greeted with surprise and, obviously, enthusiasm by the athletes. A U.S. senator commented on the affair, proof of the national attention it has attracted. Taylor Randall, President of the University of Utah, was keen to point out that through such NIL agreements, the university ensures that it remains competitive while supporting its athletes.

This event marks a turning point in the history of NIL agreements, illustrating how they are reshaping the landscape of university sport. They offer new opportunities and benefits to student-athletes while cultivating a culture of community service and commitment.

While the worlds of college soccer and automotive seem at first glance quite distinct, this event shows that they can merge to create unforgettable moments, while having a profound impact on the community.