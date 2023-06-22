What’s the most durable and robust vehicle on the planet? Most enthusiasts and experts will agree it's the Toyota Hilux, a pickup truck that's almost literally indestructible.

There are many examples of vehicles that have stood the test of time extraordinarily well, and stories of their exploits never cease to amaze. Such is the case with this 1980 Hilux truck, which just recently reached the million-mile mark (or 1.6 million km in ‘Canadian’ terms).

Million-mile 1980 Toyota Hilux Photo: YouTube (High Mileage Reviews)

Perhaps most impressive about the milestone just reached is that it was accumulated in bone-rattling circumstances. Usually, extreme-high-mileage vehicles have been coddled, or at least driven on smooth roads for the most part. Vehicles used in off-roading, as workhorses or in tough rally races tend not to make the million-mile club.

As Motor1 reports, the Hilux's early days were a bit of an indicator: the original owner had a collision with an MG Midget just two weeks after acquiring the vehicle. As part of the repairs, they had a roll bar added to the cab - which voided the warranty.

Rear of the million-mile 1980 Toyota Hilux Photo: YouTube (High Mileage Reviews)

Today, the bodywork is rocking what we’d call a… weathered look. There are traces of rust here and there, and the paint is peeling to reveal the model's old colours. The rear bumper has been replaced by a metal bar. But because the truck has lived its life in California and Arizona, it remains in usable condition for its age.

Interior of the million-mile 1980 Toyota Hilux Photo: YouTube (High Mileage Reviews)

The interior is something else, however. Only the bare essentials remain. There is no floor covering, no carpets, no headliner. Holes in the floor provide glimpses of the ground below. The door panels are gone. The wiring is exposed. On the other hand, the original Toyota B.P. radio is still there on the centre console.

Engine of the million-mile 1980 Toyota Hilux Photo: YouTube (High Mileage Reviews)

Under the hood, the original 2.2L 4-cylinder has been replaced by another Toyota engine, a 2.4L 4-cylinder. The first engine lasted 640,000 km and was replaced because its power was deemed insufficient. A 5-speed manual gearbox replaced the 4-speed transmission at the same time.

Due to the abuse the pickup suffered over the years, springs, shocks, hubs and other suspension parts also had to be replaced. No problem, according to the owner, who says this Toyota Hilux has stood the test of time because it's easy to repair.

The video included here shows the vehicle from every angle. Notably, early one we can see the pickup moving over inhospitable surfaces, while a camera shows us the underside... in all its simplicity.

Headlight, front grille of the million-mile 1980 Toyota Hilux Photo: YouTube (High Mileage Reviews)

Those indestructible Toyotas

There are many stories about Toyotas that have passed the million-km mark. Recall one Tacoma we reported on back in July 2021 that reached almost 2.45 million km.

Toyota even bought a 2007 Tundra with over a million miles from an owner. The company analyzed it during the development of the 2022 Tundra 2022, and it says that process helped it make the body of the new truck more resistant.

The million-mile 1980 Toyota Hilux, off-roading Photo: YouTube (High Mileage Reviews)