Industry

Lincoln Will Recall 35,000 2020-2021 Aviators Over Backup Camera Issue

On May 1, 2018, the rearview or backup camera became mandatory on all new vehicles sold in Canada. It is now an indispensable tool on board our vehicles, greatly increasing safety, even as actual rear visibility becomes more difficult on many of those vehicles.  

The increasingly streamlined design of current new vehicles means that when the backup camera is not working, drivers are forced to grope their way when backing up. Most make it OK, but we can agree this is not exactly ideal, especially during the winter months.

Ford has just announced that its luxury brand Lincoln is going to recall roughly 35,000 2020-2021 Aviator SUVs because of a glitch with the rearview camera system. Specifically, a problem with the image processing module could cause the camera to intermittently turn off when backing up. Ford, announced the recall on Friday, and it will impact precisely 34,975 vehicles.

The repair will consist of reprogramming the faulty image processing modules. The operation will be performed free of charge by Lincoln dealers.

Ford plans to send notices to dealers starting May 14. Owners will be contacted starting May 19.

