Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Lordstown Motors Pauses Production and Deliveries of Endurance Pickup

The company has produced only 31 vehicles to date

Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Lordstown Motors has paused production and deliveries of its Endurance pickup truck.

•    Quality and performance issues with some components has led to the temporary halt.

•    Since September, the company has produced only 31 of the 50 models it wanted to assemble.

When it comes to electric pickup trucks, the picture is slowly taking shape across the industry. We already have two models on the road – the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T - and three more will be joining them in the next two years. 

Those are the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV , set to launch by the end of this year, and the Ram 1500 Rev, which won’t debut until late 2024. 

We should thus have five electric pickups in circulation by 2025. Others have been announced, but in some cases, no one knows when they might launch. Case in point, Tesla's Cybertruck.

Another company working on an electric light-duty truck is Lordstown Motors. In its case, however, things are dragging on and the problems are just piling up for the fledgling company. So far, it has built 31 units of its Endurance pickup since production started… last September. Now the company has announced a temporary suspension of production and deliveries of the Endurance, citing performance and quality issues with certain components.

Lordstown Endurance-EV - Exterior design
Photo: Lordstown Motors
Lordstown Endurance-EV - Exterior design

The news was not well received in the markets. Shares fell 11.8 percent to $1.08 USD in early trading Thursday after the firm also said it would voluntarily recall 19 vehicles (some already delivered to customers, others used internally).

Lordstown had set a goal of delivering 50 vehicles in 2022 and more in 2023 from the planned first batch of 500 units. 

The company did not specify when it would resume production and deliveries. Trucks waiting to be shipped and others in the middle of the assembly process will, of course, be repaired before then. 

Growing pains are to be expected when a new company enters the fray. Lordstown itself expected the pace of production to be slow in its first quarter of production because of the adjustments that would have to be made, but also because of supply chain constraints. 

The good news is that production has begun. We can only hope for success for this venture, because ultimately it means more choice for consumers.

You May Also Like

2023 Lordstown Endurance Production Gets Underway

2023 Lordstown Endurance Production Gets Underway

Fledgling automaker Lordstown Motors has begun production of its 2023 Lordstown Endurance electric pickup truck. So far, all of two models have been produced...

Lordstown Is Short of Funds to Build its Electric Truck

Lordstown Is Short of Funds to Build its Electric Truck

Lordstown simply doesn't have enough money to build its electric pickup truck, a model that looked promising. But if its product was praised, it seems to hav...

Meet Another Future All-Electric Pickup, the Endurance

Meet Another Future All-Electric Pickup, the Endurance

Startup Lordstown Motors has produced images and details of the Endurance, an all-electric pickup truck it is developing. Parent company Workhorse Group fir...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Toyota Camry / Toyota RAV4
Toyota Camry and RAV4: New Generations Could ...
Article
1931 Duesenberg model J
A 1931 Duesenberg Is Found in a Garage After ...
Article
Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition
Toyota GR Corolla: The Circuit version Will B...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A 1931 Duesenberg Is Found in a Garage After 55 years
A 1931 Duesenberg Is Found in...
Video
Dodge Updates Charger Daytona Concept’s Electronic Sound
Dodge Updates Charger Daytona...
Video
Fast X: Here’s the trailer for the 10th Fast and Furious Movie
Fast X: Here’s the trailer fo...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 