Magna's Autonomous EVs to hit Toronto Streets

Canadian auto parts giant Magna International has received the green light to deploy autonomous electric vehicles on Toronto streets by the end of the year. The Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) recently approved Magna's application under the Ontario Automated Vehicle Pilot Program (AVPP), allowing the company to test driverless delivery vehicles in certain neighborhoods of the country's largest city.

A supervised program

Ontario launched the pilot program in 2016, with strict rules that included the mandatory presence of a human driver. It was updated in 2019 to reflect rapid progress in the field of self-driving vehicles.

Magna's project involves deploying small, three-wheeled vehicles designed to deliver light packages over short distances — a “last mile” solution adapted to Toronto's dense urban environment.

According to a report submitted to the city council on April 24, each vehicle will be monitored at all times by a follow vehicle with a supervisor ready to intervene immediately, as well as a remote operator capable of taking control in complex situations.

Magna's autonomous delivery vehicles will be:

Limited to a maximum speed of 32 km/h;

- Authorized only on roads with a speed limit of 40 km/h or less;

- Prohibited from making left turns;

- Compliant with international cybersecurity and privacy protection standards.

The project will begin with a small number of vehicles in the second quarter of 2025, with no exact date announced. Magna plans to deploy up to 20 in total during the program.



Autonomous Driving System | Photo: Magna International

Canadian climate challenges

While the majority of autonomous vehicle deployments in the United States take place in states with milder climates (such as California, Arizona, or Florida), Magna's trial represents a unique opportunity for adaptation to Canadian urban realities, including winter and frequent precipitation.

The project aligns with Magna's vision of reducing costs and emissions associated with urban delivery. In March 2022, the company launched a delivery robot with a pizza restaurant in Detroit. A few months later, at the Detroit Auto Show, it unveiled its plan to accelerate the adoption of the technology in cities.