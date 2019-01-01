Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Concept cars

Volkswagen Group Unveils Flying Taxi Concept

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

We’ve seen flying vehicle concepts presented before, and more than one auto manufacturer around th world has been studying the possibility of developing one. Some have taken it a step further and already have models in the works. Last week, it was Volkswagen Group's turn to unveil a flying taxi concept, being developed more specifically by the auto giant’s Chinese division.

The company describes the model a "passenger drone", designed for vertical takeoffs and landings. Of course, its powered entirely by electricity, and it’s even being designed to operate autonomously. That last might prove a particularly daunting challenge, because it’s one thing to convince folks to climb aboard a small flying vehicle, it’s another to do so when there isn’t a pilot at the controls.

These are very early days in the development process, of course; the model shown last week is design study. VW says the vehicle should make its first flights this year to test its viability before a second-generation prototype is ready for more extensive testing, starting in the summer of 2023.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Volkswagen's flying taxi concept, fig. 2
Photo: Volkswagen
Volkswagen's flying taxi concept, fig. 2

Conceptually speaking, the vehicle is equipped with eight propellers for vertical lift and two for horizontal flight. The targeted range is about 200 km, with a maximum carry load of four passengers and their luggage. The Volkswagen Group sees the service as initially a high-end offering for individuals or small groups who want to save time when traveling within cities or heading to or from an airport.

Several Chinese partners are contributing to the development, including Hunan Sunward Technology, a subsidiary of the Hunan-based Sunward Manufacturing Group. This company specializes in the development and sale of aeronautical products, particularly light aircraft.

Other companies that have been involved in developing flying vehicles include the Hyundai group, the Lilium company and the Volocopter firm, which is supported by Mercedes-Benz, as well as Geely and Joby Aviation, supported by Toyota.

Audi and Porsche, also from the Volkswagen Group, have also presented flying taxi concepts, but it appears the parent company will lead the way. In 2020, the automaker set up a vertical mobility project as part of a global strategy to explore new concepts for sustainable, all-electric mobility.

The team working on VW's flying taxi project
Photo: Volkswagen
The team working on VW's flying taxi project

You May Also Like

VW Aims for Near-Full Autonomy With its ID. Buzz by 2025

VW Aims for Near-Full Autonomy With its ID. Buzz by 2025

Volkswagen says it wants to give it upcoming ID. Buzz van Level 4 autonomous-drive capability as early as 2025. In the parlance, this level means that a mode...

Volkswagen ID.3 Previewed Ahead Of Full Launch

Volkswagen ID.3 Previewed Ahead Of Full Launch

As it gets ready to unveil its first all-electric model under the ID banner, Volkswagen confirms the Golf-sized car will carry the name of ID.3. The official...

Volkswagen to Debut ID Roomzz Concept Full-Size Electric SUV

Volkswagen to Debut ID Roomzz Concept Full-Size Electric SUV

Volkswagen will present a new I.D. prototype, a full-size electric SUV called the I.D. Roomzz, at the Shanghai auto show this month. This is the fifth concep...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning SSV
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV Police Pick...
Article
The Lotus Emira
Formula 1 Aiming for 100-Percent Sustainable ...
Article
Chevrolet Silverado EV WT
Chevrolet Silverado EV: 150,000 Reservations ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Volkswagen Plans Electric Pickup, SUV in North America Under Scout Banner
Volkswagen Plans Electric Pic...
Video
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Long-Term Review, Part 1
2022 Subaru Outback Wildernes...
Video
Cadillac Shows Celestiq All-Electric Luxury Show Car in Full
Cadillac Shows Celestiq All-E...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 