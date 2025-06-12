Maserati Could Be Preparing MC25 as MC20 Successor

This year, the Maserati MC20 is celebrating its fifth anniversary since launching in September 2020. Its maker may already be preparing its replacement.

Maserati recently filed the name MC25 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, hinting at a new model that continues its current nomenclature. The filing covers both automobiles and model toys.

Officially, though, there’s no word yet from Maserati regarding development of a direct successor to the MC20. And caution is in order, given the complicated context in which the Trident brand finds itself.

Plummeting sales and reduced lineup

Maserati's sales plunged by 57 percent in 2024, dropping from 26,600 to just 11,300 units in one year. To make matters worse, the automaker has discontinued two of its most popular models, the Levante and Ghibli, with no short-term replacements planned.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Rumours about a possible sale of the brand by Stellantis also circulated in 2023, although this past April the auto giant reaffirmed its commitment to Maserati. Still, resource allocation remains limited for a complete overhaul of the MC20.

Evolution rather than revolution?

And that means that rather than designing a new model from scratch, Maserati might choose to evolve the MC20 into a sharper version. One example is the MCXtrema, unveiled in 2023, a 730-hp track-only version powered by the 3.0L Nettuno twin-turbo V6.

A facelift, a new name, mechanical improvements, and a technology update could be enough to justify the MC25 designation. For now, no official details have been revealed.

A future to watch

Maserati is sailing in troubled waters, but the MC25 trademark filing indicates that the brand does not intend to abandon its flagship segment. One thing is certain: fans of Italian supercars will need to keep an eye on Modena in the coming months.