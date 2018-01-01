Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves Deliver Masks Made by Lincoln

Accompanied by his wife Camila Alves, American actor Matthew McConaughey hit the road for a good cause this weekend, delivering masks made by carmaker Lincoln to local Texas hospitals.

The star has long been associated with the luxury brand, of course; for several years he has been the public face of Lincoln, starring in a number of ads promoting the company’s vehicles.

This time, McConaughey took the wheel of his own vehicle, a Ford F-450 King Ranch edition, to make the delivery of the 110,000 masks to regional hospitals in rural parts of Texas that are in need of supplies. The actor is a native of the Lone Star state.

The supply of masks comes as rural hospitals in many American states are struggling to deal with the increase in Covid-19 cases, both financially and in terms of protective equipment, medications and other supplies.

It’s not the first time Matthew McConaughey has mobilized in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Last month, the actor organized an online bingo game for senior citizens, and he has been vocal about encouraging people to wear masks to help fight the spread of the virus.

Nor is the first time McConaughey donates his own resources for a good cause. Last year, he volunteered to deliver meals to firefighters dealing with major forest fires that hit the state of California.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Matthew McConaughey, in his Aviator
Photo: Lincoln
Matthew McConaughey, in his Aviator

You May Also Like

Production of 2021 Ford F-150 Delayed Another Two Weeks

Production of 2021 Ford F-150 Delayed Another Two Weeks

For the second time in a few weeks, production of the next-generation 2021 Ford F-150 has been pushed back. The same applies for the date on which pre-orders...

New Ford F-150 Delayed, but Should Debut this Fall

New Ford F-150 Delayed, but Should Debut this Fall

Production of the new Ford F-150 is delayed, but the model should still show up before the end of the year. Ford has postponed the start of assembly by six w...

Ford Recalls Over 550,000 Trucks, SUVS, Including 58,712 in Canada

Ford Recalls Over 550,000 Trucks, SUVS, Including 58,712 ...

Ford is recalling a little over 550,000 trucks in North America including 58,712 in Canada. The seat backs of some models equipped with manually adjustable s...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The New York Auto Show, in 2013
2020 New York Auto Show Officially Cancelled
Article
Hertz Files for Bankruptcy Protection
Article
Accidented Porsche Taycan
Owner Wrecks Porsche Taycan After Driving it ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Rolls-Royce Offers a 1:8 Scale Replica of its Cullinan SUV
Rolls-Royce Offers a 1:8 Scal...
Video
5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at the Wheel of an SUV
5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at ...
Video
Meet the World’s Fastest Tractor
Meet the World’s Fastest Tractor
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 