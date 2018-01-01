Accompanied by his wife Camila Alves, American actor Matthew McConaughey hit the road for a good cause this weekend, delivering masks made by carmaker Lincoln to local Texas hospitals.

The star has long been associated with the luxury brand, of course; for several years he has been the public face of Lincoln, starring in a number of ads promoting the company’s vehicles.

This time, McConaughey took the wheel of his own vehicle, a Ford F-450 King Ranch edition, to make the delivery of the 110,000 masks to regional hospitals in rural parts of Texas that are in need of supplies. The actor is a native of the Lone Star state.

The supply of masks comes as rural hospitals in many American states are struggling to deal with the increase in Covid-19 cases, both financially and in terms of protective equipment, medications and other supplies.

It’s not the first time Matthew McConaughey has mobilized in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Last month, the actor organized an online bingo game for senior citizens, and he has been vocal about encouraging people to wear masks to help fight the spread of the virus.

Nor is the first time McConaughey donates his own resources for a good cause. Last year, he volunteered to deliver meals to firefighters dealing with major forest fires that hit the state of California.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.