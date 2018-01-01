Mazda unveiled a new vehicle today, a new crossover going by the name of CX-60. Don’t bother sending in a deposit, however, because this model is not intended for North America. In fact, we'll have another proposal here, the CX-70, and the bigger CX-90.

Nevertheless, the presentation of the CX-60 gives us an idea of what's to come and it launches a new era, so to speak, at Mazda. Why? Because the new model isn't aimed at the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4, etc., but rather at higher-aiming products like the BMW X3 and rising stars like the Genesis GV70.

Yes, Mazda wants to swim in the premium waters.

In recent years, the Hiroshima-based company has made no secret of its intention to go head-to-head with the fancy boys, and its plan is to do so with a range of high-end models built on a rear-wheel drive platform and powered by plug-in hybrids and inline-sixes (just like those premium rivals do).

The CX-60 is the first of these vehicles.

In addition to the CX-70, which is also expected, another even more massive SUV with three rows of seats will be offered, this time under the name CX-80 (Europe) or CX-90 (North America). All of these other models will see the light of day within the next two years, according to the company.

Along with the current CX-9 (which will eventually transform into the CX-90 here), the CX-60, CX-70 and CX-80 will form what Mazda calls its Large Product Group. A sedan could also join this group, in the form of a fancy replacement for the Mazda6.

As for the CX-60, which will roll out in Europe this fall, it debuts with a single powertrain, a plug-in hybrid configuration that combines Mazda's 2.5-liter inline-4 with an electric motor for a total output of 322 horsepower. An eight-speed automatic transmission will distribute power to all four wheels. A 17.8-kWh battery should be able to provide a decent electric range.

Two straight-6 mills (3.0-liter gasoline and 3.3-liter diesel) will subsequently be added to the powertrain lineup, both of which will benefit from a mild hybrid system. Mazda explains that both powertrains will be able to join rear- or all-wheel drive architectures.

Here at home, we'll get the CX-50 SUV later this year, a model that will be identified as a 2023. Offering a more adventurous style, it takes life from the seats of the CX-30 and MX-30.



And for those who are surprised to see Mazda flirting with the luxury vehicle market, it's worth remembering that the firm had the thing on its radar in the early 1990s. If that had come to pass, we'd have an Amati division across the industry today.

Photo: Mazda 2023 Mazda CX-60, three-quarters rear

Photo: Mazda 2023 Mazda CX-60, profile

Photo: Mazda 2023 Mazda CX-60, badging