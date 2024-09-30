Mazda has officially started pre-orders for its new Mazda EZ-6 EV and EREV (with range extender) versions in China. The reason this is so interesting? Its starting price, which is the equivalent of $25,000 USD, or roughly $30,000 CAD.

The result of a collaboration between Mazda and state-owned Chinese automaker Changan Auto, the Mazda EZ-6 is one of two new electric offerings unveiled last April. Alongside the Arata crossover, similar to the CX-5, the Mazda EZ-6 appeared to be the closest to production, with an expected on-sale date before the end of the year.

Promises kept

According to Chinese automotive blogs Autohome and CarNewsChina, the starting price would be set at around 160,000 yuan, or just over $30,800 CAD. Although exact pricing details are still unclear, this new offering from Mazda promises to shake up the electric vehicle market.

Mazda EZ-6, front | Photo: Mazda

Versions and features

Seven models are available for pre-order: four extended-range versions (EREV) and three 100-percent electric versions (BEV).

Despite its attractive price, the base version of the Mazda EZ-6 offers a leather interior, while the top-of-the-range versions combine leather and Alcantara. Available equipment includes a 14-speaker Sony audio system, 64-color customizable ambient lighting, “zero gravity” front seats and a panoramic glass roof.

The 100-percent electric (BEV) model is powered by a 190 kW (approx. 254 hp) electric motor and offers two battery choices: 56.1 kWh or 68.8 kWh, providing a range of up to 600 km according to the CLTC cycle.

The EREV version combines a 93-hp gas engine with a 160-kW electric motor, offering an impressive combined range of 1,301 km.

Mazda EZ-6, interior | Photo: Mazda

A promising future for Mazda

Mazda is striving to revitalize its business in China, and the EZ-6 plays a central role in this strategy. Although this model is described as Mazda's “first global sedan”, it is unlikely to be marketed in the United States. Which is a pity, because this electric sedan would have a place on North American roads.

With its competitive price and high-end features, the Mazda EZ-6 could well establish itself as a flagship model for the Chinese market, marking a turning point in Mazda's electric strategy.