Mazda confirms production of Iconic SP sports coupe, a tribute to the RX-7 and RX-8

Mazda has put an end to speculation: the Iconic SP concept revealed last year will indeed see the light of day as a production model. This retro-futuristic coupe, which combines a compact rotary engine with an electric drive system, has been captivating car enthusiasts since it was unveiled at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show.

Mazda's Vision of the Future of Mobility

Mazda's head of design, Masashi Nakayama, made the news official by stating, "This concept is not just a styling exercise. It is designed to become a production model in the near future." Fans of the brand had indeed sensed this announcement, especially after the inspiring words of CEO Masahiro Moro, who called the Iconic SP "a beacon of Mazda's commitment to the future.

Mazda Iconic SP | Photo: Mazda

Iconic Lines and Ideal Proportions

Conceived as a potential successor to the RX-7 and RX-8, the Iconic SP could also approach the dimensions of the famous MX-5. The concept's clean lines, seductive curves and retractable headlights are a clear homage to Mazda classics. Naohito Saga, Senior Manager of Strategic Planning, underlined the meticulous work with the following statement: "The more you look at it, the more it reveals itself," evoking the harmony of the car's proportions - from the position of the doors to that of the tires, everything has been carefully studied.

The Rotary Engine: The Heart of Innovation

At the heart of the Iconic SP, Mazda integrates a twin-rotor rotary engine coupled with electric propulsion for a combined output of 365 horsepower. This compact yet powerful engine choice allows Mazda to consider the use of carbon-neutral fuels, with a potential reduction in emissions of up to 90%. What's more, Mazda is currently experimenting with innovative CO2 capture technology that could be used in future Mazda models.

An Icon for the Future

Mazda seems determined to overcome the "technical hurdles" that still stand in the way of this rotary project. If all goes according to plan, the Iconic SP could be on the market within a few years, redefining Mazda's commitment to electrification and alternative powertrains.

Mazda Iconic SP | Photo: Mazda