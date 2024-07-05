The Mazda MX-5, also known as the Miata, celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, having first debuted in 1989 as a 1990 model. To celebrate the occasion, the company will be releasing a 35th Anniversary Edition.

The news was confirmed recently by Shigeki Saito, Miata program manager.

Recall that the automaker did the same for the model's 30th anniversary. That edition was limited to a production run of 3,000 units, 500 of which were for North America. But this time, the 35th Anniversary version will be offered for a certain period of time, but with no limit on the number of units produced. Those who want it will simply have to order it within the open order period.

And what will this model offer? We're expecting unique wheels, Recaro seats, better brakes and smarter chassis adjustments, among other distinct elements. The anniversary version could also feature one or more unique colours.

Mechanically, the model will feature the MX-5’s usual 2.0L 4-cylinder offering 181 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque.

There’s no official word at this point whether the special edition will be offered in North America, but given that the 30th edition was, it’s likely.

Mazda has announced no changes for the MX-5 for the 2025 model-year so far, but the company has said it will have some things to share in the winter of 2024-2025.

Stay tuned.