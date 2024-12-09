Mazda Confirms 35th anniversary MX-5 for 2025

2025 marks the 35th anniversary of the Mazda MX-5, the world's best-selling and best-known roadster. We knew the company would celebrate the occasion with a special edition, as it had on the model's 25th and 30th anniversaries.

This will happen sometime in early 2025. Mazda has confirmed a special edition featuring a handcrafted red paint finish, combined with an equally distinct interior featuring what Mazda calls tawny leather.

2025 Mazda MX-5, 35th Anniversary Edition, interior | Photo: Mazda

2025 Mazda MX-5, 35th Anniversary Edition, seat back | Photo: Mazda

In the past, “anniversary” editions have all been limited production. In 2019, when the 30th anniversary model and its distinctive orange finish was introduced, there were 165 units for Canada, while 500 were offered in the U.S., and 3,000 worldwide.

2025 Mazda MX-5, 35th Anniversary Edition, wheel | Photo: Mazda

What shouldn't change with the new special edition is its 181-hp, 2.0L, 4-cylinder powertrain. We can expect the manual gearbox to be offered as standard with this version, with the automatic transmission as an option, as in 2019.

We'll be back in January, of course, with full details of this collector's version, which will be presented at the 24 Hours of Daytona.