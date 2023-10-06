2024-2025 Mazda MX-5: First Changes for Model in 9 Years

• Mazda announces changes, updates for the 2024 MX-5 for the Japanese and Australian markets.

The current generation of the Mazda MX-5 was introduced back in 2014 (for the 2015 model-year). Nine years later, the model gets a series of changes and updates to freshen up and maintain its appeal.

Mazda doesn't have to do much to its classic roadster all that often – the model continues to sell well and if it ain’t broke it, why fix it? Still, small changes such as those made for the model destined for the Japanese and Australian markets are welcome. These modifications should eventually be applied to our versions, although the company has yet to confirm them.

2024 Mazda MX-5 black Photo: Mazda

On the outside, the model gets new headlamps and LED lights, fitted on bodywork that remains unchanged. At the front, a new radar is there to permit adaptive cruise control system, a feature evidently being added to the model offering. The wheels, 16 or 17 inches, also get a new design.

2024 Mazda MX-5 red Photo: Mazda

The car also no features an intelligent city braking system, enabling the car to stop automatically if it detects an imminent collision.

Interior of 2024 Mazda MX-5 Photo: Mazda

Inside, there's a new 8.8-inch screen for the multimedia system. It houses the company's current multimedia system, which while more comprehensive than the one it replaced, is still not an industry leader in terms of user-friendliness. We'll see if Mazda has made any improvements.

Where the updates are more significant is in terms of the powertrains. There’s a new two-way limited-slip differential, which implements a different locking behavior when braking or accelerating. The steering also benefits from adjustments to improve feedback to the driver. The 1.5L 4-cylinder engine, not available in Canada, gains a little power. The 2.0L 4-cylinder that IS offered here gets new settings. Details to come on that. Finally, a new track mode reduces stability control but without disabling the system altogether.

The changes are likely to fin their way into the next MX-5 for North America, the only question being whether those make into the 2024 model or the 2025 edition.