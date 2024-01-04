Volkswagen will present an upgraded version of its compact Golf at the end of January. The presentation of the 2025 VW Golf is the first of several events to mark the 50th anniversary of the model in 2024.

The first Golf launched in 1974. As for the current, eighth generation, it made its debut in 2021 in Europe. In Canada that model debuted in 2022, but in GTI and R configuration only.

The 1974 Volkswagen Golf Photo: Volkswagen

The upgrade for 2025 will initially concern the European model, set to arrive at dealerships in the spring. We'll have to wait and see for North America, but if past experience is anything to go by, we’re likely to see the new Golf debut here towards the end of this year, for the 2025 model-year.

2025 Volkswagen Golf – What’s new?

The company has promised new powertrains (for Europe), but above all, new driver assistance technologies, as well as a new-generation multimedia system, using a new, larger multimedia screen and probably a revised interface.

Otherwise, aesthetic changes to the model should be minor.

At the launch of the current generation, criticism of the abundance of touch-sensitive buttons and the less-than-intuitive interface for managing a number of functions was widespread. So much so, in fact, that the company promised adjustments in this area, which should be forthcoming with the revised version.

The changes come of course ahead of the electric variant set to be introduced with the next generation, if Volkswagen keeps its promises in this area. There have already been reports of an all-electric GTI version for 2026.

We'll be back with full details of the Volkswagen Golf updates at the end of the month.