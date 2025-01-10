Subaru enlivened this year’s Tokyo Motor Show with a little surprise, unveiling the WRX STI S210. A special edition limited to just 500 units, and described as the “pinnacle of complete STI cars”, this version offers significant improvements in terms of performance, chassis and design, according to Subaru.

After years without a true STI version in the current generation of the WRX, Subaru is finally living up to expectations with an edition inspired by the WRX NBR Challenge, famous for its performance at the Nürburgring.

Subaru WRX STI S210, engine | Photo: Subaru

More power for more thrills

At the heart of this special edition is an upgraded 2.4L turbocharged boxer engine generating 296 hp, an increase of 25 hp over the rest of the WRX range.

Mechanical modifications include:

- a new intake system

- Optimized turbocharged front end

- low-backpressure exhaust

- redesigned electronic control unit (ECU)

Torque remains unchanged at 276 lb-ft, but Subaru promises a more linear response. Power is transmitted to all four wheels via the Subaru Performance Transmission, although a CVT seems out of place in this type of vehicle.

Subaru WRX STI S210, three-quarters front | Photo: Subaru

Significant chassis improvements

The WRX STI S210 gets modifications to the suspension and brakes for even sharper handling:

- Reconfigured ZF electronic shock absorbers

- Reworked coil springs and rear stabilizer bars

- Ventilated, perforated brake discs with six-piston Brembo calipers at the front

High-performance Michelin tires (255/35R19) mounted on 19-inch STI Flexible Performance wheels by BBS are designed to optimize the car's road grip.

Aggressive, functional design

The S210's aesthetics reflect its sporty character, with pronounced aerodynamic elements designed to enhance performance:

- Dry carbon rear spoiler

- Front splitter, sculpted side skirts and rear diffuser in Crystal Black Silica

- A touch of cherry red on the grille for a unique look

- S210 badges and STI emblems to underline its exclusivity

Subaru WRX STI S210, interior | Photo: Subaru

An interior inspired by motorsport

The interior of the S210 features carbon-fibre-backed Recaro seats, upholstered in Nappa leather with eight-way power adjustment. The black theme is enhanced by red accents, STI emblems and an exclusive number plate.

Limited production and remaining questions

Only 500 units of the Subaru WRX STI S210 will be produced. Its exact availability will be announced in spring 2025. One crucial question left unanswered for the moment is whether the special edition will be reserved for the Japanese market or accessible to other markets.

Subaru WRX STI S210, wheel, Recaro tag | Photo: Subaru