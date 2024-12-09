Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed: F1 in a Production Model

Mercedes-AMG gave the automotive world a little something to talk sbout with the PureSpeed, a radical variation on the SL63, devoid of roof and windscreen, and incorporating direct references to the world of Formula 1 racing. Limited to just 250 units, it fits into Mercedes' new “Mythos” series of ultra-exclusive models.

A tribute to Mercedes' century of motorsport

Presented this week six months after the reveal of the initial concept, the PureSpeed retains the distinctive features that made that concept so unique. It features a Formula 1-inspired “halo” bar dividing the cabin, as well as twin humps behind the seats, a direct nod to the legendary 300SLR.

The Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed, three-quarters rear | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

A nod to the Targa Florio

The red and black colours, and the number 10 on the fenders, evoke the Mercedes-Benz of the 1924 car that won the mythical Targa Florio endurance race. To appeal to Italian fans of the time, Mercedes painted its cars in the colours of Italian manufacturers. For purists, a matte silver finish is also available, in homage to the historic hues of German racing cars.

The Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed, wheel, rear section | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Technology and design inspired by modernity

PureSpeed's design is not only an affair of retro homage. Its front end incorporates styling elements from the AMG One Hypercar, while specific aerodynamic details have been added to compensate for the absence of a roof and windscreen.

- Top-level powertrain: The 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine develops 577 hp, combined with a 9-speed transmission, all-wheel drive, hydraulic roll control and rear-wheel steering.

- Enhanced safety: The “halo” is a steel structural member, complemented by deployable roll bars behind the seats for maximum safety.

The Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed, from above | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed, front | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

A unique driving experience

Mercedes supplies two aerodynamic helmets with every PureSpeed. Those have headphones and incorporate an intercom system enabling driver and passenger to communicate, as well as connect to the infotainment system to listen to music or make calls.

The Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed, steering wheel, dashboard | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed, seats | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

A refined, minimalist interior

The interior remains true to AMG-style luxury, with a touch of exclusivity, such as an IWC Schaffhausen clock on the dashboard. And for those worried about the weather, a canvas roof is provided (usable only when stationary, reminiscent of the racing cars of yesteryear).

A jewel for collectors only

Although the price has yet to be announced, it's clear that the PureSpeed is aimed at enthusiasts ready to invest heartily to obtain a piece of automotive history.

Unlike other limited editions, which are often sold out before their official launch, it still seems possible to order one. If you dream of embodying the spirit of Stirling Moss, it's time to contact your Mercedes dealer.

The Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed, in profile | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed, on the road | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed, headlight, '10' badging | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed, AMG logo | Photo: Mercedes-Benz