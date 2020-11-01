Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Car of the Year for 2021, Says MotorTrend

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been named Car of the Year for 2021 by a panel of experts at MotorTrend. The luxury sedan beat out five other finalists for the top prize. Those finalists were an eclectic collection of four doors: the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, Hyundai Sonata, Mercedes-Benz CLA, Nissan Sentra and Porsche Taycan.

Over a period of 10 days, the panel appraised each vehicle in six different categories, rating the models’ performance in terms of Advancement in Design, Engineering Excellence, Efficiency, Safety, Value, and Performance of Intended Function.

While the 2021 E-Class is not a new, or next-generation model, exactly, Mercedes-Benz did give it a number of substantial modifications and improvements for the new model-year, making it eligible for consideration.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan

One of the elements that particularly impressed the jury members is that all of the model’s variants did well in each of the categories being looked at; those would be the E 350, E 450, Convertible, Coupe and E 63 S wagon. MotorTrend gave a notable tip of the hat to the convertible version, which it felt rid itself of the “terrible cowl shake” of the outgoing model, and now “feels like an E-Class: solid, refined, luxurious, better than the competition.”

Among the other qualities of the E-Class that helped it beat out the competition, the panel noted the “robust yet efficient responsiveness of its engines” and the large number of advanced technologies, as well as its overall modernity, family-friendly practicality and highly luxurious interior.

The competition this year included a number of all-new models, including the Cadillac CT4, Porsche Taycan and Polestar 2.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E Class Cabriolet
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
2021 Mercedes-Benz E Class Cabriolet
2021 Mercedes-Benz E Class wagon
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
2021 Mercedes-Benz E Class wagon
2021 Mercedes-Benz E Class, interior
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
2021 Mercedes-Benz E Class, interior
2021 Mercedes-Benz E Class, front
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
2021 Mercedes-Benz E Class, front

The New 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2021: 10 Things You Need to Know

Mercedes-Benz will introduce a new generation of its large S-Class next spring, but has just presented it virtually. Auto123 gives you 10 things about it tha...

New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Revealed Unofficially

Images of what appears to be the next generation of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class have appeared on Instagram. The new version is expected to be released in 2021,...

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC Review: Democratization at Work

While it’s clear that Mercedes-Benz's lineup will shrink over the next few seasons, the currently lineup simply holding too many models, the future of the GL...

