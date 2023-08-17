Mercedes-Benz Announces Debut of 2023 EQB 250

Mercedes-Benz is already marketing several electric vehicles in Canada, all under the EQ banner. One of them is the EQB 350 SUV, which is supposed to be the electric equivalent of the GLB.

Well, now the German company is adding a base variant to the lineup, a product that will be more affordable and eligible for government rebates. This will appeal to many, as the current 350 version, priced from $75,700, is not eligible for government incentives.

The new 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB 250 Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The new 250 will be available this fall for $59,990, making it eligible for rebates ($5,000 federal, $4,000 British Columbia and $7,000 Quebec).

The compromise buyers will have to make with this vehicle is to forget about all-wheel drive, as only the front wheels are powered. The absence of a second electric motor will also have an impact on performance, this time limited to 188 hp and 284 lb-ft of torque, as opposed to 288 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque for the 350 variant.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB 250 grey Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Each model benefits from a 70.5 kWh lithium-ion battery.

Where the 250 version offers more is in range. While the 350 model offers a range of 356 kilometres, the 250 model can cover 394 kilometres.

As for the standard equipment that will be delivered with this entry-level version, it will still be generous with 18-inch wheels, an instrument cluster with digital display on a screen that also extends to the multimedia system and its MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) interface, a multifunction steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls, steering-wheel paddles for simulated gear changes, a power tailgate, front seats with eight-way power adjustment and three memory positions, as well as a host of safety features.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB 250 black Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Customers will still be able to enjoy a 40-20-40 split bench seat in the second row, as well as an optional third row.

Speaking of options, several packages will be offered:

Exclusive: $1700 (MBUX system, wireless charging, advanced audio system)

Pinacle: $2100 (Burmester audio system, parking package, 360-degree camera)

Technology: $2500 [requires Pinacle package and adds signal assistant, head-up display, MBUX interior assistant, and augmented video for navigation].

Intelligent Driving: $3500 [requires Pinacle package and adds several driving aids].

AMG Night Package: $3500 [18" AMG wheels, AMG styling, sports seats, brushed stainless steel sports pedals, steering-wheel paddles].

Exterior design of 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB 250 Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Two additional options can be selected individually: panoramic sunroof [$1,950] and third row [$1,105].

As for charging, the company claims a maximum capacity of 11 kW with a Level 2 terminal, which translates into a time of 7.75 hours to bring the energy from 10% to 100%.

On a Level 3 terminal, the capacity will be 100 kW, and it will take 32 minutes for the energy line to go from 10% to 80%.

As mentioned above, the EQB 250 SUV is due to arrive in dealerships this fall. What's a little strange is that Mercedes calls it a 2023 model, while the 2024 models arrive at the same time.