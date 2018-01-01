Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Mercedes-Benz Previews Electric E-Class ahead of Munich Motor Show

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

A few days ago, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its plans for electrification. We learned, among other things, that an electric G-Class is planned for 2024, and that the automaker’s entire lineup will be all-electric by 2030.

We can therefore expect an accelerated pace of electric-model presentations over the next few months and years, including at auto shows. The upcoming show in Munich will host the public the debut of another new electric model from the brand. The EQE is essentially the combustion engine-free version of the E-Class.

From the two teaser images released this week, we can see that the styling will feature short overhangs, a long wheelbase and a more aerodynamic design that will break with tradition somewhat. The front end is still unknown at this time, but we can make out an arched roofline that flows into a short rear end with LED lights.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Mercedes-Benz EQE, interior
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz EQE, interior

Inside, the EQE will carry over the styling from the EQS. In particular, it will be available with the configuration that turns the entire dashboard into a screen, which inside the EQS measures 56 inches.

Mechanically, the EQE could take on the two-motor powertrain seen in the EQC SUV. In that model the unit offers an output of 402 hp and 561 lb-ft of torque. Other options could join the lineup later, including an AMG variant.

Maybach will also be prominently present in Munich, with a study being presented that previews the future direction this ultra-luxury brand could take.

In total, the Mercedes-Benz Group (which includes AMG, Maybach and Smart) will unveil eight vehicles at the Munich show, including five all-electrics and one hybrid. The latter will probably be the GT 73e, which will offer more than 800 hp. The armored version of the latest S-Class, as well as the C-Class All-Terrain will also be presented.

The 2021 Munich Motor Show (which replaces Frankfurt on the calendar) opens its doors for media day on September 6.

You May Also Like

A 2022 BMW i4 Can Be Yours for Under $55,000 CAD… When it Debuts Next Winter

A 2022 BMW i4 Can Be Yours for Under $55,000 CAD… When it...

BMW has announced pricing and details of the all-electric 2022 i4 sedan coming to the Canadian market next winter. Starting price is 54,990 CAD for the singl...

The BMW i4 Electric Sedan Makes its Official Debut

The BMW i4 Electric Sedan Makes its Official Debut

BMW introduced two production-ready electric vehicles today, and one of them is the i4 sedan. The latter, which is built in the same general format as the 4-...

BMW Introduces the iX, Its First All-Electric SUV

BMW Introduces the iX, Its First All-Electric SUV

BMW unveils its first all-electric SUV, the iX xDrive50. Innovative in so many ways, it will be the first to give us a glimpse of the future of the electric ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Ford workers at a U.S. plant, in 2020
The Masks Come Back on at Ford plants in Kent...
Article
Rivian R1S and R1T
Rivian Registers Eight More Vehicle Names
Article
The Ecto-1 Returns in the next Ghostbusters m...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Ecto-1 Returns in the next Ghostbusters movie
The Ecto-1 Returns in the nex...
Video
This Is the Sound of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
This Is the Sound of the 2023...
Video
This 2008 Toyota Tacoma Has Racked Up 2.45 Million km
This 2008 Toyota Tacoma Has R...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 