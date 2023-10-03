Among all the green technologies being explored by some manufacturers, we tend to forget about one: hydrogen. Last week, Mercedes-Benz's truck division, Daimler Trucks, announced the successful testing of its GenH2 Truck prototype. The hydrogen-electric semi-trailer covered 1,047 km on a single tank of hydrogen.

This technology is not widely acclaimed, but it does have its advantages, not least in the trucking sector. Of course, there's also the whole question of infrastructure. Our aim here is not to launch a debate, but rather to focus on the feat achieved by the GenH2 prototype.

For the test, the truck crossed Germany, from Wœrth-on-the-Rhine to Berlin. The test was carried out with a full load (80,000 lb gross weight) over a distance comparable to that covered by current diesel-powered trucks.

Production of a Mercedes-Benz semitrailer Photo: Daimler Trucks

Mercedes-Benz has been working on the project for some time. The GenH2 concept was first presented in 2020. It features two electric motors, each capable of delivering a continuous 308 hp and 1163 lb-ft of torque, peaking at 442 hp and 1527 lb-ft.

As a rule, the motors draw energy from a hydrogen fuel cell, but in high-load situations, such as when overtaking or on a gradient, energy is also drawn from a battery. The battery's capacity remains relatively low, as it is only used sparingly.

The GenH2 is equipped with two 88-litre tanks of liquid hydrogen, chosen because they are smaller than the tanks required for gaseous hydrogen. According to Daimler Trucks, the hydrogen can be kept at a low temperature for a sufficiently long period without active cooling, thanks to the insulation.

The powertrain fuel cell Photo: Daimler Trucks

The powertrain's fuel cell was developed by Cellcentric, a joint venture between Daimler Trucks and the Volvo Group's commercial vehicle company. Cellcentric has already hinted at large-scale fuel cell production by 2025.

The vehicle used for the tests is a Mercedes-Benz Actros, but its components could be used with other trucks and buses belonging to other Daimler Trucks brands such as Freightliner, Western Star and Fuso, as well as with products from brands operated by the Volvo Group.

Daimler Trucks is also developing electric trucks for shorter distances, and has already launched a number of these, including the Fuso eCanter and the Mercedes-Benz eActros.

Here, the eSprinter is expected next year.