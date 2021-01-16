Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Mercedes-Benz Recalling 1.3M Vehicles Over eCall Glitch

Mercedes-Benz says it is recalling 1.3 million vehicles (2016-2021 model-years) over a possible glitch with the eCall emergency communications system. In these vehicles, the system could send emergency vehicles to the wrong location after a reported accident. A chronology of the investigation of the issue revealed one such incident was reported in Europe, but none so far in North America.

The NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the U.S. equivalent of Transport Canada, reported that the issue impacts 1,292,258 Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG vehicles, including a wide swath of the luxury automaker’s lineup, ranging from the A, B, C, E, GT, S, SL, SLC, CLA and CLS classes to the G, GLA, GLB, GLC, GLE et GLS Class SUV models. All were built between 2016 and 2021, though specific model-years vary depending on the model.

We have contacted Mercedes-Benz Canada to find out how many vehicles in Canada are affected by the recall, and will update you when we learn more.

To fix the issue, Mercedes-Benz will make adjustments of the communications system’s software. This can be done at the dealership, or, in the case of owners who have Mercedes Me membership, via an online update. The recall comes into effect officially on April 6.

