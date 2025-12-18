Mercedes-Benz Takes Its Unimog Ultra High-End

The Unimog, a Mercedes-Benz icon since 1948, has undergone a metamorphosis nobody saw coming. The unique U 4023 Luxury concept version of the industrial vehicle is here to help mark the 80th anniversary of the model. Built on the robust U 4023 chassis, this variant supplements its utilitarian capabilities with high-end refinement. Mercedes says none of the Unimog’s considerable off-road abilities have been lost in the process.

In Canada, where the Unimog is primarily used on forestry sites, for winter road maintenance and in mining operations, this luxurious version will remain but a slightly weird dream - it will never be marketed in our market.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Technical specifications

Under the hood, the concept gets a 7.7L OM 936 6-cylinder turbodiesel engine developing 300 hp and a monstrous torque of 885 lb-ft, a big step up from the output of the regular model’s 4-cylinder engine of the regular model. Optimized for the transmission, this powertrain ensures surprising acceleration and increased comfort, despite a curb weight exceeding 5,000 kg.

The portal axles, a Unimog signature, offer exceptional ground clearance of over 40 cm by placing the differential and driveshaft above the level of the wheels. This is paired with all-wheel drive, front and rear differential locks and a flexible chassis designed to absorb the most violent shocks.

The double cab accommodates four occupants in a luxurious interior: leather with contrast stitching, ergonomic seats, LED ambient lighting and leather floor mats. The MirrorCam system replaces traditional mirrors with digital cameras, while the exterior features matte grey paint, aluminium wheels and stylish headlights inspired by Mercedes SUVs.

The luxury touches, Mercedes takes pains to emphasize, take nothing away from the industrial capabilities of the vehicle: it retains a payload of up to 6,000 kg, the same extreme approach and departure angles and the ability to tow heavy equipment.

The Unimog in Canada

In Canada, of course, the Unimog is no toy for the wealthy. It’s a genuine work tool imported by specialists such as Mross Import Service, and it’s used by forestry services in British Columbia for firefighting, snow removal and railway maintenance and repair by the Toronto Transit Commission, for example.

