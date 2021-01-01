Mercedes-Benz continues to expand its fledgling lineup of EQ-branded all-electric vehicles, with the presentation today of the new EQB compact crossover at the 2021 Shanghai auto show. The new model will launch first in China and then in Europe later this year, before making its way to North America in 2022.

This is the third EQ model for passengers the German luxury automaker has presented, after the EQS and EQA models. It comes in a three-row, 7-occupant format that is actually rather stubby for the number of people it can accommodate – its total length is about 10 cm less than the Ford Mustang. Take note that the three-row configuration, while standard in China, will be optional in the model sold here.

Styling-wise, we see the expected from a Mercedes-badged SUV, which is to say a black panel front grille and continuous full-width lighting strip both front and back, as well as exclusive bi- and tri-colour wheels of up to 20 inches.

Mercedes-Benz provided rather detailed information about the cargo capacities of the model in its presentation, so we know that the 5-seat version can take in 495 litres, or 1,710 with the rear seats folded down, while the 7-seater can swallow up 465 or 1,629 litres.

Few details, meanwhile, were forthcoming regarding the powertrain of the EQB. We do know it comes with FWD and AWD setups, with the European version getting a 66.5-kWh battery capacity, and the more-powerful variants offering up 269 hp or more. The automaker is promising a longer-range version at some point. For now, it says there will be an EQB 350 4Matic (478 km of range) of range on the NEDC cycle and 419 km on the WLTP test cycle; the North American rating will almost certainly be less than that.

We’ll be getting more detailed information regarding the North American versions and their specifications and launch time approached for our market, so stay tuned.