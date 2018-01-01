Add Michelin to the growing list automotive-related companies that have committed to improving their “green” bona-fides. Among other commitments, it wants to make 40 percent of its tires to consist of sustainable (renewable or recycled) materials by 2030, and 100 percent by 2050. Yesterday, the French tire giant came closer to its goal with an interesting announcement.

Michelin has successfully tested a plastics recycling technology developed by French biochemical company Carbios, which can be used in the production of tires.

That’s the simple part; more complex is the science that lies behind it. But it’s necessary to go into that aspect in order to understand the technology Michelin is going to use.

Carbios' enzymatic recycling process for polyethylene terephthalate (or PET) plastic waste makes use of an enzyme able to depolymerize the plastic. PET is the type of plastic used to make bottles, polyester clothing and even some types of carpeting. It is commonly recycled (for example to make certain jackets), but it is also a major source of plastic waste.

Michelin says that while normal recycling practices don’t produce tire-adaptable materials, the “high tenacity polyester is particularly suitable for tires, due to its breakage resistance, toughness, and thermal stability”.

Explained Nicolas Seeboth, Michelin's director of polymer research, “These high-tech reinforcements have demonstrated their ability to deliver performance identical to that of the oil industry”.

Michelin estimates that nearly three billion plastic bottles a year could be recycled into technical fibres for use in the company's tires.

That's huge, and considering how much of a problem plastic bottles are around the world, Michelin's proposed solution is very interesting.

A story to follow.