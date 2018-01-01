Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Chip Shortage: 2022 Cadillac Escalades Will Ship Without Super Cruise

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving technology was introduced at Cadillac a few years ago and is about to be fitted to several of the brand's vehicles, as well as to other models across the GM lineup. However, the global microchip shortage is putting a damper on the expansion of the system's availability.

Indeed, the GM Authority website reports that Cadillac does not have sufficient supply of chips to be able to deliver its 2022 Escalade model with the Super Cruise system.

For those unfamiliar with Super Cruise, it's basically adaptive cruise control, but which can take control of the vehicle on certain stretches of highway. The system recognizes some 200,000 miles of highway in the U.S. and Canada and can operate on them without human intervention help, as long as the driver keeps their eyes on the road.

It is quite possible that the system will return to the vehicle during production of the 2022 models, but for now, buyers will have to do without it. It's not clear at this point when the feature will be available for order again. It's also likely that it can be installed later.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Cadillac's Super Cruise system
Photo: É.Descarries
Cadillac's Super Cruise system

Beyond how it affects the Cadillac Escalade in particular, this move reflects the seriousness of the crisis as it affects virtually all manufacturers. Not only is it causing a shortage of new vehicles and an increase in the price of used models, the crisis is affecting the equipment of some of the vehicles that are delivered.

By the way, this is not the first time GM has been forced to eliminate features for lack of available of semiconductors. Already, rather than pause production altogether, the company chose to build 5.3L V8 versions of its Silverado pickup without active fuel management technology, for example. Customers got their trucks, but with reduced fuel efficiency.

Experts estimate that it will take until 2023 to see a return to normal, although they also expect the situation to gradually start to improve in 2022.

You May Also Like

NHTSA Looks into Airbag Issue Affecting 750,000 GM Vehicles

NHTSA Looks into Airbag Issue Affecting 750,000 GM Vehicles

NHTSA has opened an investigation into a potential problem with airbags in some 750,000 General Motors vehicles produced under the Cadillac, Chevrolet and GM...

Cadillac’s Blackwings Have Sold Out, But There Will Be More

Cadillac’s Blackwings Have Sold Out, But There Will Be More

The 500 units of the new Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing editions presented Monday sold within hours. But luckily for those who missed out, the automaker ...

A First Look at the Cadillac CT4-V, CT5-V Blackwing at Daytona

A First Look at the Cadillac CT4-V, CT5-V Blackwing at Da...

The Blackwing versions of the Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V made an early appearance at the 24 Hours of Daytona. This is just ahead of the official unveiling of t...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The Lucid Air, in production
Production of the Lucid Air EV Is Underway
Article
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk and Grand Cherokee 4xe
Jeep Presents 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe
Article
2023 Acura Integra
The 2023 Acura Integra Takes Shape, As a 5-Do...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Subaru Shares Video Previewing Solterra Electric SUV
Subaru Shares Video Previewin...
Video
Ford Confirms Bronco Raptor is On the Way
Ford Confirms Bronco Raptor i...
Video
Refreshed 2022 Ford Expedition Packs More Tech, Off-Road Capabilities
Refreshed 2022 Ford Expeditio...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 