Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Microchip Shortage: Car Production Cut By 121,000 Units Last Week in North America

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The fallout from the global microchip shortage worsened last week, resulting in 121,000 vehicles being removed from the North American production schedule, according to AutoForecast Solutions' (AFS) count on Friday, April 30.

General Motors (GM) was the hardest hit, with 79,600 units slashed from its planned production schedule.

That total includes 17,000 Chevrolet Equinox SUVs, and as a result production was shut down at the company's Ontario plant in Ingersoll. Also, 24,100 Chevrolet Malibu sedans and Cadillac XT4 SUVs could not be assembled at the company's plant in Fairfax, Kansas. In Lansing, Michigan, more than 12,700 vehicles were dropped from production plans, including coupe and convertible versions of the Camaro Chevrolet, as well as Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans.

See Also: Auto Microchip Shortage to Ease By Late June

Ford, meanwhile, has delayed production of 5,500 Bronco Sport SUVs at its Hermosillo, Mexico, plant. Last week, during its first-quarter earnings call, the American automaker indicated it might have to reduce its planned second-quarter production by 50 percent because of the microchip shortage.

In total, that would put the damage at 2.29 million vehicles that were scheduled but not produced; the figure was 2.07 million a week earlier. The AFS Group predicts that up to 3.36 million vehicles could be affected before the shortage is resolved.

Experts say the industry will struggle with this problem through the end of 2021.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS
Photo: Chevrolet
2021 Chevrolet Equinox RS

You May Also Like

Did Mask-Wearing Save the Auto Industry?

Did Mask-Wearing Save the Auto Industry?

Since North American auto plants have resumed operations, there have been no major outbreaks of Covid-19. Should we thank the mask? According to the experts,...

2019 Jeep Cherokee, the Most North American Vehicle of All

2019 Jeep Cherokee, the Most North American Vehicle of All

Of all new vehicle models sold in North America, the 2019 Jeep Cherokee is the one featuring the largest percentage of American and Canadian components. Behi...

New-Vehicle Inventories Nearing Record High

New-Vehicle Inventories Nearing Record High

The drop in auto sales since the beginning of the year has led to an increase in vehicle stocks at dealerships in North America. In the short term the situat...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
NHRA Sets Up Electric Category for Drag Racing
Article
2001 Plymouth Neon
The last Plymouth Ever Built Is Up For Sale
Article
Study Shows That One in Five EV Buyers Goes B...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Simplicity and Something: Honda Plays Up New Interior Design Concept
Simplicity and Something: Hon...
Video
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
Video
Lexus Installs Turntable in an IS 350 F Sport Because Why Not
Lexus Installs Turntable in a...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 