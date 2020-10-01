Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Mini Working on Two New Electric-Powered SUVs

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

We can expect some changes and additions to the Mini range of models in the next few years, the company announced today. The BMW-owned brand is preparing a major overhaul of its lineup, highlighted by the introduction of new electric offerings, among them two new SUVs.

One will be roughly the size of the present Countryman, but the other will be bigger. It will be powered by an electric motor, but may well also be produced with conventional powertrains. Picture a Mini SUV the size of a BMW X3.

That means it won’t technically be very "Mini" anymore, but anyways. The name Paceman might return as its designation.

The two new SUVs, as well as the electric Cooper currently on the market, will be the only products from the brand to be powered by electricity in the short term. For the other models in the lineup, the automaker plans to introduce plug-in hybrid variants.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2021 Mini Cooper SE
Photo: V.Aubé
2021 Mini Cooper SE

The smaller of the two new SUVs will be the first to be developed and assembled by Spotlight Automotive, the new joint venture created in 2019 between Mini and China's Great Wall Motors. The latter company was formed with the goal of producing and offering electric vehicles for sale in China and export markets. Production of this Mini SUV is scheduled to begin in 2023.

It’s not known at this point if it will be introduced in North America.

The larger electric-powered SUV is designed for North America, a region where the Countryman is considered too small by many consumers. It's not scheduled to arrive until 2024, however. Pretty much everything remains to be confirmed regarding this model, but it could share the BMW X3's rear-wheel drive CLAR platform, which means it could be built in the same places where the X3 is currently assembled, either in China or in the United States.

Finally, because Mini must also update its other products, the firm is working on the fourth-generation model of the Cooper. It won't be ready for a few years, however.

See also: 2021 Mini Cooper SE Review: 3 doors, 1 electric motor, 0 gas engines

2021 Mini Countryman, electric logo
Photo: Mini
2021 Mini Countryman, electric logo

You May Also Like

Volvo Canada Announces Pricing for 2021 XC40 Recharge

Volvo Canada Announces Pricing for 2021 XC40 Recharge

Volvo Canada has announced pricing for its first all-electric SUV. The 2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge comes with a base price of $64,950, offers a range of 335 km ...

2021 Mini Cooper SE Review: 3 doors, 1 electric motor, 0 gas engines

2021 Mini Cooper SE Review: 3 doors, 1 electric motor, 0 ...

The Mini Cooper SE 2021 is essentially a Cooper S, minus the gasoline engine. There's another difference: this model seems like it will, like the VW Golf ele...

Gravity Concept: An SUV is Also in the Works at Lucid Motors

Gravity Concept: An SUV is Also in the Works at Lucid Motors

After presenting its Air sedan earlier this week, Lucid Motors unveiled images of an SUV also in development. Lucid hopes to start building the production ve...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Aston Martin DBX
Mercedes-Benz Will Increase Stake in Aston Ma...
Article
2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Mild Refresh for the 2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Article
A worker in the FCA plant in Warren, Michigan
Did Mask-Wearing Save the Auto Industry?
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Mild Refresh for the 2021 Jaguar E-Pace
Mild Refresh for the 2021 Jag...
Video
The Torsus Praetorian: A Bus for the Apocalypse
The Torsus Praetorian: A Bus ...
Video
2022 GMC Hummer Debuts: Full Images
2022 GMC Hummer Debuts: Full ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 