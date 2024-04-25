The new Mini Aceman made its official debut at the Beijing Auto Show in China. The all-electric SUV replaces the recently discontinued Clubman, and takes up position between the Cooper and the Countryman in Mini’s range.

For now, the company has not confirmed that the Aceman will be coming to North America. We can imagine that it would be very welcome, especially in Canada, as well as in certain sections of the U.S., not least California.

Mini Aceman, charging | Photo: Mini

Versions of the Mini Aceman

Two new model will be offered initially in two versions: the Aceman E and the Acemant SE. The former features a single-motor configuration developing 184 hp and 214 lb-ft of torque. It’s fitted with a 42.5-kWh battery, which will give it a range of 192 miles, or 309 km,according to the WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) cycle. In general, that is some 20-25 percent more generous than the EPA (Enviromental Protection Agency) standards in North America, so we could expect something like 240 km.

The SE variant offers more pep via a more powerful electric motor, with output given as 218 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque. 0-100 km/h acceleration is 7.1 seconds (down from 7.9 and 7.1 seconds, respectively, will be needed to clear 0-100 km/h with both variants.

With a larger 54.2-kWh battery, the SE version offers more range (252 miles/406 km on the WLTP cycle, or around 340 km in North America). Recharging capacities differ from one model to another, while power peaks at 75 kW with the first version, rising to 95 kW with the second.

Mini Aceman, three-quarters front | Photo: Mini

In terms of vehicle format, the Aceman is a significant 14 inches shorter than the Countryman. So you can expect a fun drive, similar to that of a Cooper SE. Mini claims that its suspension, steering, powertrain and braking system have all been designed with pleasure and customization in mind.

Design of the Mini Aceman

As for styling, there are no surprises here. The production vehicle resembles the 2022 Aceman concept, and the final signature is in line with those seen on the most recent Cooper and Countryman models. While we would’t go so far as to say that Mini is a prisoner of its style, the automaker can't deviate too much from its image, because its products would no longer be... Mini.

Note that a JCW (John Cooper Works) variant will eventually be added to the range - not to offer more performance, but rather sportier styling.

Mini Aceman, interior | Photo: Mini

On board, tradition is respected, with a round 9-inch touchscreen on the central touchscreen. The multimedia system housed here is Mini’s ninth-generation iteration.

We'll be keeping a close eye on this model's debut, especially in the markets where it will be added to the range. This is an electric vehicle that could be very successful in Canada - if the price is right.

Pricing, by the way, will be announced later.

Mini Aceman, front | Photo: Mini

Mini Aceman, rear | Photo: Mini